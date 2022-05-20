Fresh Tracks Friday | May 20, 2022

9 am - Marcus King - Hard Working Man

This Fresh Track from the young rocking blues phenom will kick your morning off with a bang. The 26-year-old American musician, singer, songwriter, and guitarist is a Grammy Award-nominated native of Greenville, South Carolina and leader of the Marcus King band.

10 am - Tré Burt - Know Your Demons

California-based indie-folk singer Tre Burt says he's been, and always will be, a working-class musician. His clear-eyed vision of America, its deep faults and the beauty of the humanity that resides within its borders comes through with compassion and tenacity in his works.

11 am - The Greyboy Allstars - Lady Day and John Coltrane

The Greyboy Allstars are a legendary jazz-funk revivalist quintet out of southern California. Their new album consists of 10 cover tunes they have rearranged and reimagined, like this homage to influential jazz musicians Billie Holiday and John Coltrane written and recorded by Gil Scott-Heron in 1971. The lyrics discuss the ability of music to rid people of the personal problems of alienation and existentialism in the modern world.

1 pm - David Ryan Harris, Scary Pockets - Pretty Girl

Scary Pockets is a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. They feature collaborations with various artists covering hits of the past in funkified ways. In this collab. they are fronted by David Ryan Harris on vocals. Harris is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Los Angeles, California.

2 pm - The Sheepdogs - So Far Gone

Built on the solid, classic rock foundation of three-part harmonies and dual guitar leads, Canada's The Sheepdogs blend Southern boogie rock, groove-based psychedelia, and bluesy barroom swagger into modern rock & roll revival.

3 pm - Trombone Shorty, Gary Clark Jr. - I'm Standing Here

Trombone Shorty's latest album "Lifted" has the energy of one of the band's live shows with explosive performances that blur the lines between funk, soul, R&B, and psychedelic rock. On this track he is joined by Gary Clark Jr. on vocals. Shorty will be in concert at Red Butte Garden on June 29 along with Tank & the Bangas, Big Freedia, George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk, Cyril Neville, and The Soul Rebels for a very thorough smattering of New Orleans' talent.

4 pm - Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How To Do It)

Nicki Bluhm got her musical start in San Francisco where she headed up Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers. In 2017 Bluhm made the decision to leave California to forge a career as a solo artist in Nashville. Her new album "Avondale Drive" combines nostalgic country rock with distinctly modern, sharp lyricism. She co-wrote and recorded this Fresh Track with Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers.

5 pm - Wyatt Pike - Come Together (Shed Sessions Cover)

Park City's own American Idol, Wyatt Pike recently released this cover of the 1969 Beatles tune "Come Together."

6 pm - Five Alarm Funk - The Band Came Back

This Vancouver-based band is eight men strong and over a decade deep into a burgeoning musical career. And then came the Covid pandemic and the end of all touring and public shows. This is their funkified telling of what happened next...

7 pm - Jack Broadbent - Midnight Radio

British-born singer, songwriter, and guitarist grew up in rural Lincolnshire, England where his musician father had a big influence on his early love of music. After an appearance at the Montreux Jazz Festival, music fans hailed him as “The new master of the slide guitar” and Bootsy Collins famously proclaimed him, “The real thang!”

8 pm - Mihali - Living is the Lesson (with Iration)

Mihali Savoulidis has long been a member of Twiddle, carrying the band to unparalleled heights with his six-string sorcery, genre-bending essence, and soulful vocal eloquence. Seeking an additional creative outlet for his multi-faceted talents, he embarked on a solo career during his free time. This Fresh Track reminds us to be present, 'The Time is Now', and that all of this life is a lesson.