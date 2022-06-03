Fresh Tracks Friday | June 3, 2022

9 am - Midnight North - Luxury Liner - Live

Midnight North is a group of multi-instrumentalists with songwriting roots in Folk and Americana. Rolling Stone magazine once wrote Midnight North “takes the best parts of roots music and weaves them into a tapestry of rock and Americana.”

10 am - Jack Johnson - Meet The Moonlight

This is the title track of Jack Johnson's new album: his eighth studio album and first full-length release in 5 years. Jack Johnson will be in concert at USANA Amphitheatre along with Ziggy Marley on September 2

11 am - Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now)

Wilco's new album is titled "Cruel Country." Cruel Country is the band's exploration of the genre they've often been defined by but, until now, never fully embraced. The double album features 21 Jeff Tweedy-penned tracks, made almost entirely of live takes, created with all six members together in one studio.

1 pm - Ana Popovic - She Was a Doorman

Ana Popovic is an award-winning guitar player, singer, and songwriter celebrating 20 years as a touring musician. She will be performing at Egyptian Theatre on June 10th, 11th, and 12th here in Park City.

2 pm - Stillhouse Junkies - Colorado Bound

Two-time Telluride Bluegrass band contest finalists, Stillhouse Junkies, play a delirious, head-spinning mixture of original roots, blues, funk, swing, and bluegrass music. This weekend, Stillhouse Junkies are among the lineup for the 3-day Ogden Music Festival at Fort Buenaventura in Ogden, Utah.

3 pm - Terrie Odabi - Gentrification Blues

The San Francisco Chronicle called Terrie Odabi one of " the most dynamic blues and soul woman to have emerged in the Bay Area since Etta James." She'll be opening the 6th Annual Utah Blues Festival Friday night, June 10th, at the Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

4 pm - Ghost Hounds - Baby We're Through

Ghost Hounds are out of Pittsburgh, PA. Ghost Hounds are a modern-day rock band that plays blues-inspired rock in such a way that proves that rock is not only alive but thriving for the next generation of rock fans.

5 pm - Bywater Call - Falls Away

Toronto-based Bywater Call was formed under a mutual love of southern soul, roots-rock roots rock, and blues.

With elements of jam band, traditional blues, soul, and rock and roll, they add touches of New Orleans, Alabama, and small-town Ontario for a sound reminiscent of Otis Redding, Elmore James, and Aretha Franklin.

6 pm - Trombone Shorty - Road Runner

Trombone Shorty's latest album, "Lifted," has the energy of one of the band's live shows with explosive performances that blur the lines between funk, soul, R&B, and psychedelic rock. The new album is bold and self-assured, standing up to hard times and loss with grit and determination, and mixes pop gleam with a hip-hop swagger and the second line abandon. He'll be in concert at Red Butte Garden on June 29th along with Tank & The Bangas, Big Freedia, George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk, Cyrille Neville, and The Soul Rebels (all bands out of New Orleans)

7 pm - Lo Moon - Expectations

Lo Moon is an American indie rock band from Los Angeles. Lo Moon will be playing at Kilby Court in Salt Lake City on June 22nd.

8 pm - Shamarr Allen - Dance With Me

New Orleans singer, songwriter, producer, trumpeter, and multi-instrumentalist Shamarr Allen has released his new single "Dance With Me." The joyful and spirited "Dance With Me" is an invitation to bust out of the isolation of the last two years and feel good again.