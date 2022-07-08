Fresh Tracks Friday | July 8, 2022

9 am - I Didn't Mean To - Triggers and Slips

Here's a very Fresh Track from Salt Lake City's own Triggers and Slips. The song mentions the recent Fourth of July holiday and Park City. See if the words resonate with your holiday experience.

10 am - Gonna Get In My Way - The New Mastersounds

The New Mastersounds are a British four-piece jazz fusion and blues/funk band from Leeds, England. This track is their tribute to the sounds of the Allman Brothers Band and Southern Rock.

11 am - Don't Look Down - Jack Johnson

This is off Jack Johnson's latest album, which came out June 24th. As part of Johnson's environmental efforts, he asks you to join his fan engagement campaign in support of sustainable local food systems and to support plastic free initiatives. You can find out more on his website: jackJohnsonmusic.com

1:00 pm - Across the USA - Dub Town Rockers, KBong

Here comes a song from a touring band - telling about their life on the road. Dub Town Rockers has been touring with Slightly Stoopid for the last 15 years, so they surely know what they're signing about.

2:00 pm - Let Me Be Wrong - Bywater Call

Bywater Call is a 7-piece outfit from Toronto Canada born out of a love for southern soul, roots rock and blues. In 2020 they were nominated for a Maple Blues Award for Best New Artist.

3:00 pm - Fire - Marc Broussard

Marc Broussard's style is best described as "Bayou Soul", a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock and pop, matched with distinct Southern roots. He dedicates this song to the legendary Mr. Al Green.

4:00 pm - Sugar - Amthyst Kiah

Amthyst Kiah studied at Tennessee State University's Bluegrass, Old time & Country music program. She performed in Our Native Daughters, an all-women-of-color supergroup and her song "Black Myself" was nominated for a Grammy Award last year. Here's her latest single which came out last week.

5:00 pm - Nunya - The Suffers

The Suffers will be playing a free show tomorrow at the Canyons base area, put on by Mountain Town Music and the Canyons Resort Village Management Association. The Suffers are a gulf coast soul band from Houston, Texas who bring an element of American Soul and rock and roll to their fans who love to dance.

6:00 pm - Lie Lie Lie - Marcus King

Here's fresh new track from Marcus King. He is a GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, performer, and songwriter who felt destined to play music. By eight-years-old, this fourth generation Greenville, SC native performed alongside his pops, grandpa, and his uncles for the first time. And he has kept going since then! He has an upcoming show scheduled at The Complex in Salt Lake City on October 17th.

7:00 pm - Smokestack Lightning - Ghost Hounds

Ghost Hounds are a modern day rock band from Pittsburgh, PA that play blues inspired rock in such a way that proves that rock is not only alive, but thriving for the next generation of rock fans. In this song you'll hear musical references to legendary Chicago Blues singer and guitarist Howlin Wolf

8:00 pm - Life's Been Good - Dirty Heads

Dirty Heads mix hip-hop, reggae, and rock along with that laid-back South Cali attitude. The group formed in 2003 to collaborate on a project that would focus on positive vibes and infectious grooves.