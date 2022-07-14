Fresh Tracks Friday | July 15, 2022

9 am - Make Me Feel Good - Todd Carey, La Felix, Kash'd Out

Todd Carey is an American singer-songwriter and record producer. He is known for his hit song "Nintendo" from 2016. This is a feel-good, light and breezy song for a mid-summer morning.

10 am - Hearts - Wyatt Pike

Park City's own Wyatt Pike has been living, writing and recording new music in Los Angeles, CA since moving there last September to further pursue his musical career. His sophomore album is due later this year and it will have this single on it.

11 am - It's So Hard To Hold On - Trampled By Turtles

Trampled By Turtles were just in our area with a show Wednesday night at Sandy Amphitheatre. When asked about the band's name in an interview, Dave Carol, the banjo player explained "We were trying to avoid at all costs, a name that sounded like a bluegrass band." They thought Trampled By Turtles instead sounded like an unlikely and slow accident

1 pm - Too Much Monkey Business - Bruce Hornsby

This is a cover of a Chuck Berry song from 1956. Hornsby's version of it takes a very different tone, different than the original and different than the usual Bruce Hornsby sound as well. this song appears on Hornsby's "Flicted" album which came out a few months ago

2 pm - Song to the Sun - Wheeland Brothers

This is a song for your lazy summer soundtrack. The Wheeland Brothers are two Southern Californian brothers who grew up in Orange County surfing and jamming around beach bonfires. They combine fun, catchy melody and lyrics with the cool attitude and positive energy of reggae, as well as the down-to-earth, organic honesty of acoustic rock, ukulele lullabies, and flip flop hip hop.

3 pm - One Condition - Lindsay Beaver

Blues-rocking, soul-singing drummer, songwriter and bandleader Lindsay Beaver sings from the depths of her soul. She delivers blues, R&B and old school rock ‘n’ roll with punk rock energy, and sings with a voice brimming with attitude and soulfulness.

4 pm - Nervous Breakdown - Van Morrison

Van Morison put out his 43rd studio album earlier this year. It features fifteen new Van Morrison compositions that collectively reflect the artist’s indefatigable drive to record and perform live in front of audiences.

5 pm - Alone With You - Satsang

Montana-based folk outfit Satsang is all about reconnection. On their latest music, front man Drew McManus reconnects with his Montana roots, taking cues from outlaw country, indie folk, and dusty Americana as much as the reggae and world music the band built their names on. Satsang will be performing at The Soundwell in Salt Lake City on Sept 15th.

6 pm - Living In A Bubble - The Jayhawks

The Jayhawks will be performing 3 shows at Park City's own Egyptian Theatre July 21st thru 23rd. The Jayhawks first emerged from Minneapolis in the mid-1980’s, but didn't really breakthrough until 1992. They've been together more than 30 years, yet on their latest album "XOXO" they feel more together than ever.

7 pm - Playing With My Emotions - Tedeschi Trucks Band

These guys are a 12-piece band blending upbeat rock with deep swamp and soul featuring bluesy slide guitar, hammond B3 organ, horns, and soaring vocals. This single is off the second album in their ambitious four-part undertaking: four albums with four corresponding films and 24 original songs released in successive months. The project "I Am The Moon" is inspired by a mythic Persian tale of star-crossed lovers and emotionally driven by the isolation and disconnection of the pandemic era,

8 pm - Stay Wild - The Bones of J.R. Jones

Jonathon Robert Linaberry is the songwriter, storyteller, visual artist, and one-man band behind the name The Bones of J.R. Jones. He'll be performing in Salt Lake Sunday night at The Commonwealth Room's parking lot for the first night of the Grid City Music Fest.