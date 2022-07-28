Fresh Tracks Friday | July 29, 2022

9 am - Devon Gilfillian - High

Devon Gilfillian began playing guitar at age 14. In 2013 he moved the Nashville, as so many songwriters do, and played in local blues cover bands until he released his debut self-titled EP in 2016. Since then he has been picked up by Capitol Records. His debut album Black Hole Rainbow was nominated for a Grammy in 2021. Devon Gilfillian will be performing in the Park City's Song Summit in September.

10 am - Euforquestra - Still Got Time

Euforquestra is a band out of Denver, CO. This fresh track is musically inspired by classic soul and gospel music while lyrically reflecting on the present times we are living in.

11 am - The Hip Abduction - We'll Be Alright

The Hip Abduction is a band out of St Petersburg, FL. They formed the band over a mutual appreciation for West African and early Jamaican reggae/dub music.

1 pm - Steep Canyon Rangers - Sweet Spot

Steep Canyon Rangers are a string band out of Asheville, North Carolina. They are a Grammy Award winning band that also frequently collaborates with comedian and renowned banjoist Steve Martin. They'll be performing at Planet Bluegrass on Saturday this weekend in Lyons, CO and Sunday in Steamboat Springs if you are up for an impromptu road trip!

2 pm - Alisa Amador - Timing

Alisa Amador is the Winner of this year's NPR Tiny Desk Contest. NPR Tiny Desk Concert creator and Tiny Desk Contest judge Bob Boilen called Alisa a singer-songwriter “with a powerful voice whose tender performance commands attention and fosters connection.”

3 pm - Ray Wylie Hubbard - Desperate Man

Texas troubadour Ray Wylie Hubbard has been described as a willing conspirator in the late 70's Cosmic Cowboy revolt that ushered in the mythical Outlaw Country era. On this fresh track he collaborates with The Band of Heathens. He will be in concert at The State Room in Salt Lake City on October 24th.

4 pm - Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony

Sister-act Larkin Poe is made up of Rebecca & Megan Lovell, singer/songwriters and multi-instrumentalists. When they sing of blood harmony it is about their family relationship. Not anything nefarious, although they are descendants of tortured artist and creative genius Edgar Allan Poe.

5 pm - Wheeland Brothers - Board Meeting

Feel like breaking free from the office this Friday afternoon? The Wheeland Brothers are singing about a different type of Board Meeting you need to attend.

6 pm - Marcus King - Blood on the Tracks

Marcus King is a GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, performer, and songwriter. In 2022 he plugged into his old man’s dusty amp with a ’59 Les Paul in hand, and set out to make a rock ‘n’ roll record . This is the first single released. He'll be performing at The Complex in Salt Lake on October 17th.

7 pm - The Goo Goo Dolls - You Are The Answer

Goo Goo Dolls were at USANA Amphitheatre earlier this week. They say their name doesn't really have a good backstory. They explained "The first name was bad, so we moved on to another bad name, got 15,000 fans, and were afraid to change it. Their latest album, "Chaos in Bloom" Comes out August 12th.

8 pm - Zach Bryan - Heavy Eyes

Zach Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma who is proud of his small-town roots. His success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone.

9 pm - Caamp - Snowshoes

This folk trio who spells their name with 2 "A"s hails from Columbus, OH. The core of the band are two friends who met at summer camp - hence the name. Their new album 'Lavender Days' is out now.