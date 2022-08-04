Fresh Tracks Friday | August 5, 2022

9 am - Umphrey's McGee - Hiccup

Umphrey's Mc Gee has a new album out titled, YOU WALKED UP SHAKING IN YOUR BOOTS BUT STOOD TALL AND LEFT A RAGING BULL. This new album is the latest achievement in the band’s career, adding to 2,200+ Umphrey’s McGee live shows and 250 million + tracks streamed. They will be live at Red Butte Garden on September 8th.

10 am - Miko Mark and The Resurrectors - One More Night

Miko Marks is a prolific songwriter, originally from Flint Michigan but now residing and working from Nashville Tennessee. NPR Music featured her as one of their 'Editor's Picks' in 2021. On this Fresh Track, Marks’ lyrics breed nostalgia for southern soul and culture as she takes the listener from the Mississippi Delta to New Orleans and beyond, with resonating lines and hooks.

11 am - The Oles - Caught Up

The Oles sound is rooted in reggae, hip hop, and soul. They embody the laid-back Southern California vibe of their hometown - Santa Barbara.

1 pm - Sheryl Crow - Circles

This new track from Sheryl Crow came out earlier this week. It is Crow's cover of Post Malone's "Circles", which was originally featured on his 2019 album Hollywood's Bleeding. On Twitter she said she's a big fan of Post Malone!

2 pm - Victoria Victoria, Charlie Hunter - Wayside

Victoria Victoria is a North Carolina based indie-pop band fronted by singer songwriter, Tori Elliott. Her work is an exemplary display of fine-tuned attention to emotional detail in songwriting and musical expression.

3 pm - Charley Crockett - I'm Just A Clown

Charley Crockett is an American blues, country and Americana singer, guitarist, and songwriter. His new album "The Man From Waco" comes out in September and yes, he is a distant relative of Davey Crockett.

4 pm - The New Mastersounds - Let Me In From The Cold

The New Mastersounds are a British four-piece jazz fusion and blues/funk band from Leeds, England. Knowing that their newest album was recorded in an isolated spot in Iceland might give the listener insight to this track "Let Me In From The Cold".

5 pm - Edgar Winter, Billy F Gibbons - I'm Yours and I'm Hers

Edgar Winter‘s latest album, "Brother Johnny: An All-Star Tribute to Johnny Winter", is a celebration of his late sibling’s music that features an impressive lineup of guest artists. This track features Billy F Gibbons from ZZ Top.

6 pm - Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul - Funky Stuff

Cameron Gallagher is a Park City local of 20 years and a graduate of Park City High School. He was heavily involved in the band program in Park City schools and recently graduated from the U of U with a degree in music. Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul are taking the Newpark Stage now for a free Mountain Town Music show tonight.

7 pm - Hey Steve - LA Is Ok

Hey Steve describes his music as 'music to apocalypse to'. This track goes out to all our new Park City neighbors who are recently from Los Angeles

8 pm - Stick Figure, Collie Budz - Showdown

With their groundbreaking music on their recordings and during their live shows, Stick Figure have built up their reputation and are now one of the must-see Reggae bands! Their music suits laid back Summer nights as they make you forget about your troubles and take you on a journey.

9 pm - Freedy Johnston - There Goes A Brooklyn Girl

Freedy Johnston is a singer-songwriter originally from Kinsley, Kansas. He started his music career in the 1980's and won the Rolling Stone's Songwriter of the Year award in 1994. His new Album "Back On The Road To You" comes out next month