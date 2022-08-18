Fresh Tracks Friday | August 19. 2022

9 am - Ryan Innes, burnboy - Made To Be King

Ryan Innes attended Brigham Young University and was a contestant on NBC's The Voice where he was mentored by Usher and Pharrell Williams. In 2020 he also appeared on NBC's "Songland". He often plays Park City après ski lounges, where you may be able to catch him next season.

10 am - Adia Victoria - You Was Born To Die

Adia Victoria is one of the many artists scheduled to perform at the Park City Song Summit, September 7th -10th. This track features Kyshona Armstrong , Margo Price, and Jason Isbell and was selected as a fresh track because Jason Isbell and Margot Price are ALSO featured artists at this year's Park City Song Summit.

11 am - Twiddle - Collective Pulse

Twiddle is a 4-piece jam band from Vermont. Known for jaw-dropping live performances, the group has repeatedly sold out some of the most legendary venues in the world. Twiddle’s trademark sound orbits the worlds of funk, jazz, rock, reggae, and bluegrass.

1 pm - J-Rad Cooley, Victor Wainwright - Livin' Downtown

J-Rad Cooley is a harmonica and piano player from Salt Lake City and also songwriter of original tunes. He fell in love with the blues at a young age when he first heard Lightnin’ Hopkins and other Blues artists like Blind Willie McTell, Dr John, and Louis Armstrong. He recorded this track with Grammy-nominee Victor Wainwright.

2 pm - Rising Appalachia - I Need a Forest Fire

Rising Appalachia is made up of sisters Leah and Chloe Smith. They established an international fan base due to their relentless touring and tireless activism. Rising Appalachia will be one of the featured artists at the Park City Song Summit September 7th -10th.

3 pm - Bettye LaVette - Let Me Down Easy

Bettye LaVette is a true legend with a musical career spanning more than 50 years. She is recognized as one of the finest vocalists and one of the great interpreters of song. This fresh track comes from her latest album, a collection of remastered tracks, called " Bettye LaVette in Memphis ( Sun Records 70th Anniversary) "

4 pm - The California Honeydrops - Takin' My Time

The California Honeydrops is a 5-piece funk-and-crooner band from the California Bay Area. They've come along way from the band's original days busking in the Oakland, California subway stations, but they aim to keep their organic, street-level feel despite their more professional orchestration.

5 pm - Jesse Roper - Cool Whip

Jesse Roper is from British Columbia, Canada. He's very committed to his music. When asked what's next for him, he responded, "I’m going to play and play and play until my fingers quit working and my voice is gone. After that, I’ll join the jam session in the sky."

6 pm - Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams - Live Forever

Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams recorded this track for a forth-coming album that is a tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, the late outlaw country singer-songwriter. This track is a cover of "Live Forever" which first appeared on 1993's Tramp on Your Street, an album by Shaver (the duo of Billy Joe and his son Eddie).