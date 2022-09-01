Fresh Tracks Friday | September 2, 2022

9 am - Fruit Bats - A Lingering Love

Fruit bats is an indie folk-rock band formed as a side project for Eric D Johnson in the 90's, and was an on-again / off-again vehicle for his music. Eric D Johnson of Fruit Bats will be performing live in the Park City Song Summit next week.

10 am - Katie Pruitt - Something About What Happens When We Talk

Katie Pruitt is another songwriter artist you may see at next week's Park City Song Summit. She is working in Nashville, writing lyrics that tackle human topics such as religion, mental health and contemporary love songs with a modern twist.

This is her latest single which came out a couple of weeks ago.

11 am - Joe Pug - Nation of Heart - Revisited

Joe Pug is a singer-songwriter known for his story-telling lyrics and plaintive harmonica style. He has appeared at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, The Newport Folk Festival, and next week at the Park City Song Summit!

1 pm - Cedric Burnside - Please Tell Me Baby

Cedric Burnside embodies the musical heritage of North Mississippi Hill Country Blues, which a style distinctive unto itself. If you don't know what North Mississippi Hill Country Blues, it declines to be defined by traditional blues chord progressions and utilizes polyrhythmic percussion - which you'll hear here. Cedric Burnside will be appearing in next week's Park City Song Summit.

2 pm - Amos Lee - Beeline

On Amos Lee's newest album Dreamland he turns inward to chronicle his personal struggles with anxiety, isolation, and despair - opening up in an effort to help destigmatize mental health challenges. In recognition of the extreme efforts of teachers in the last couple of years, Amos Lee is offering free tickets to his shows to teachers. Check his website for upcoming locations.

3 pm - Aida Victoria - South For The Winter

Adia Victoria is a Nashville-based singer/ songwriter who spins dark-hued tales of life in the Deep South. She'll be performing here in town at the Park City Song Summit Sept next week.

4 pm - Mavis Staples, Levon Helm - Trouble In My Mind

This track by Mavis Staples and Levon Helm appears on their dual album "Carry Me Home", a compilation of music recorded live in 2011 in Helm's home studio in Woodstock, New York. These tracks are among the last recorded before Levon Helm passed away. Mavis Staples will be at the Park City Song Summit next week.

5 pm - John Craigie - Count Me Down

John Craigie is a Portland, Oregon based singer, songwriter, and producer. His writing is described as 'simmering soul' and 'folk eloquence'. John Craigie will be performing in the Park City Song Summit next week.