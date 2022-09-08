Fresh Tracks Friday | September 9, 2022

9 am - Bywater Call - Left Behind

Toronto-based Bywater Call was formed under a mutual love of southern soul, roots-rock and blues with elements of jam band, traditional blues, soul and rock and roll, they add touches of New Orleans, Alabama, and small town Ontario together for a sound reminiscent of Otis Redding, Elmore James and Aretha Franklin.

10 am - Devon Gilfillian - Troulemaker

Devon Gilfillian began playing guitar at age 14 then moved to Nashville and played in local blues cover bands until he released his debut self-titled EP in 2016. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2021for his album Black Hole Rainbow. He's playing today and tonight in Park City as part of the Park City Song Summit.

11 am - Adia Victoria - Whole World Knows

Adia (uh- Dee- uh) Victoria is a Nashville-based singer/ songwriter who spins dark-hued tales of life in the Deep South. She's in town now for the Park City Song Summit. She's doing a Summit Lab today at 12:45pm with the artist Celisse at The Lodges at Deer Valley and another one with artist Andrew Bird at 4:45pm.

1 pm - Jeremy Ivey - Grey Machine

Jeremy Ivey says he likes songwriting with 'perpetual motion, intricate melodies, the sprawling arrangements.' His latest album is Invisible Pictures is comprised of songs rooted in 21st-century chaos and uncertainty. Jeremy Ivey performed last night at OP Rockwell as part of the Park City Song Summit.

2 pm - Katie Pruitt - Out of The Blue

Katie Pruitt is one of the songwriters you may be seeing at the Park City Song Summit. She currently works in Nashville writing lyrics that tackle human topics such as religion, mental health and contemporary love songs with a modern twist.

3 pm - Josh Ritter - Getting Ready to Get Down

Josh Ritter is an American singer/songwriter with a deep, expressive voice, a keen wit, and an evocative way with words. (at least that's what his Spotify bio says of him). He'll be performing tomorrow night in the Songwriter House of the Park City Song Summit.

4 pm - Con Brio - Seasons

The band Con Brio is named for an Italian musical direction meaning 'with spirit'. They are a San Francisco Bay Area-based seven-piece that plays energetic soul, psych-rock and R&B. At the beginning of 2022 they introduced their new lead vocalist Sarah Clarke, who you'll hear on this fresh track.

5 pm - Hayes Carll - Happy Hour

Singer and songwriter Hayes Carll is an artist whose rootsy sound finds room for the playful swagger of rock & roll, the relatable storytelling of country, and the thoughtful introspection of folk. It's 5 o'clock somewhere, so it's Happy Hour!