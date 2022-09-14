Fresh Tracks Friday | September 16, 2022

9 am - Ryan Innes - I Got It

Ryan Innes attended Brigham Young University and was a contestant on NBC's The Voice where he was mentored by Usher and Pharrell Williams. In 2020 he also appeared on NBC's "Songland". In past years he has held a residency at The Montage, Deer Valley, where he found the leisure to work out new songs and styles in front of live audiences.

10 am - The Goo Goo Dolls - Let The Sun

Alt-rock legends The Goo Goo Dolls say their name doesn't really have a good backstory. They explained "The first name was bad, so we moved on to another bad name, got 15,000 fans, and were afraid to change it". It's been four decades since then that they have stuck together, playing and recording music together. This is off their 2022 album.

11 am - Shemekia Copeland - Why Why Why

Shemekia (shh-Me-ka) Copeland is the winner of the 2021 Blues Music Award for B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year award and one of today's most recognizable voices of soulful roots music. Mavis Staples said of her, "“I am so happy Shemekia is delivering these songs that the world needs to hear. Her voice is strong and soulful, and her message comes from her heart.”

1 pm - Sammy Brue - Complicated

Sammy Brue is from Ogden, UT. Some of his earliest public performances were on Park City's Main Street busking for the crowds during the Sundance Film Festival when he was just 11 years old. This is his latest work.

2 pm - Handmade Moments - Phone Down

Handmade Moments is a jazz folk duo out of Sebastopol, California. This one is a bit of an earworm and is a cover of a lesser-known song by Erykah Badu.

3 pm - Valerie June - Look At Miss Ohio

This fresh track is a re-worked cover of Gillian Welch and David Rawling's song "Look At Miss Ohio", also previously recorded by Band of Heathens, Miranda Lambert, and Blind Pilot, among others. Acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Valerie June will soon be releasing a specially curated collection of covers titled "Under Cover", which includes this track.

4 pm - Flow Tribe - Noodle

Flow Tribe is a sextet out of New Orleans with a funky playful vibe which you'll hear in this ode to the not-so-basic noodle.

5 pm - Jace Everett - Give Until It Hurts

Jace Everett is an American singer-songwriter and musician who performs country and rock music. This track feels deep and spooky but is also a good track for next spring's pledge drive.