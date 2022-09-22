Fresh Tracks Friday | September 23, 2022

9 am - Andy Grammer, Fitz and the Tantrums - The Wrong Party

Andy Grammer is a multi-platinum singer and songwriter known for engaging, energizing and empowering audiences across the world with his chart-topping radio hits. Fitz and the Tantrums are an American indie pop and neo soul band from Los Angeles, California. This summer they co-headlined a multi-city-tour that stopped in Utah in August.

10 am - Lank & The Shanks - Impossible

Lank & The Shanks is a Texas rock band out to fight mediocrity in music. Lank and the Shanks are precisely the medicine that this depraved modern metropolis needs.

11 am - Satsang - What I Am

Montana-based folk outfit Satsang is all about reconnection. On their latest music, front man Drew McManus reconnects with his Montana roots, taking cues from outlaw country, indie folk, and dusty Americana.

1 pm - Barns Courtney - Supernatural

Alternative/indie artist Barns Courtney hails from Ipswich United Kingdom. He will be performing live in Salt Lake City on November 2nd.

2 pm - Lake Street Drive - You're Still The One

"Looks Like We Made It" is a song by American singer Barry Manilow, from his 1976 album, This One's for You, composed by Richard Kerr with lyrics by Will Jennings. On this fresh track, the rootsy Boston-birthed, neo-soul outfit with eclectic jazz, funk, and folk influences gives it a new updo for the 21st century!

3 pm - Jeff Crosby - Maybe Denver

Jeff Crosby comes from northern Idaho, but he has made many, many stops in Park City over the years. Lately he's been living and working in Nashville, TN in between touring. From the lyrics in this fresh track it'd seem he may be looking for the next place to find himself 'at home'.

4 pm - The California Honeydrops - I Miss You Baby, Pt. 1

The California Honeydrops channel their inner 70's slinky R&B vibe for this fresh track. The California Honeydrops’ unique musical style draws from roots, Bay Area R&B, Southern soul, Delta blues, and New Orleans second line.

5 pm - Larry McCray - Good Die Young

McCray is described as a "Rust belt blues shouter and guitar slinger! ". He was born in Magnolia, Arkansas, where he spent his early years on a farm as the second youngest of nine siblings. After his only sister introduced him to the guitar and the transformative music of the three Kings of the blues (B.B., Freddie and Albert) he found his way from farmhand to bluesman.