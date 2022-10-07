Fresh Tracks Friday | October 6, 2022

9 am - Mobley - lord

Mobley is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist currently working out of Austin, TX. This is off his newest EP "Cry Havoc!" which finds him exploring themes of power, alienation, and dissent with artful clarity.

10 am - Wilderado - Talking About Love to a Cigarette

Wilderado is a five-piece indie band from Tulsa Oklahoma, based in LA these days. This track is an acoustic re-recoding of one of the band's songs from 2017. They'll be appearing at Austin City Limits next weekend.

11 am - The Backseat Lovers - Growing/ Dying

The Backseat Lovers are a Utah-based band with members from Heber City, Sandy, and Ogden. They are in concert for 2 nights at Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City November 22nd and 23rd.

1 pm - Glen Phillips - Big Changes

You may recognize Glen Phillips voice as the lead singer of Toad the Wet Sprocket, providing the band’s elegant folk/pop sound.Since starting his solo career, Phillips has pared his music down to its emotional core, concentrating on the simple truths of love and relationships, with a profound spiritual understanding. He'll be performing at The State Room in SLC on November 5th.

2 pm - Bywater Call - Remain

Bywater Call is a 7-piece band from Toronto Canada born out of a love for southern soul, roots rock and blues. With elements of jam band, traditional blues, soul and rock and roll, they add touches of New Orleans, Alabama, and small town Ontario together. You may recognize vocals and slide guitar reminiscent of the Tedeschi Trucks Band's sound.

3 pm - Zach Bryan - Quittin' Time

Zach Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma, proud of his small-town roots and whose music is fueled by a desire to stay true to himself. His success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone.

4 pm - Ripe - Noise In the Forest

Ripe is Boston's beloved seven-piece dance/funk group formed in 2011 out of Berklee College of Music. Maybe you caught them this summer at Canyons Village for one of the free summer concerts put on by Canyons CVMA .This is Ripe's latest release

5 pm - Useful Jenkins - Useful Lightning

Useful Jenkins calls themselves 'an acoustic love band from earth'. Their deep lyrics and incredible vocals ring straight from the soul and layer on top of jamgrass instrumentals.