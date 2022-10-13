Fresh Tracks Friday | October 14, 2022

9 am - Kani Kehoe - Emotionally Unavailable

Kami Kehoe is a singer, songwriter, producer, engineer and drummer… with over 100 original songs already, even though is only 17 years old!

10 am - Midnight North - Good for You I Guess

Midnight North is a group of multi-instrumentalists with songwriters with roots in Folk and Americana. Guitarist and singer-songwriter, Grahame Lesh, son of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, founded the band with bassist Connor O’Sullivan in 2012. They were granted a residency at theLesh's venue Terrapin Crossroads, where they were able to work out the band's sound as they added members to the group.

11 am - Slaid Cleaves - Another Man's Wealth

The characters in Slaid Cleaves' songs live in an unglamorous reality. They work dead-end jobs, run out of money, grow old, and they hold on to each other (or not)….And they die. His words speak to a segment of our population.

1 pm - The War and Treaty - Lover's Game

The War and Treaty are an American husband and wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter Based in Albion, Michigan. The band's name represents the pull between trauma and tranquility; music inspired by darkness and despair that ultimately finds a higher spiritual purpose.

2 pm - Myron Elkins - Hands to Myself

You won't guess it once you hear Myron's voice, but this young singer from Otsego Michigan is only 20 years old. He grew up in west Michigan listening to his grandfather’s vintage country music — Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones and Merle Haggard. This summer he got to open for ZZ Top on parts of their tour!

3 pm - Miko Marks & The Resurrectors - Trouble

Miko Marks is a prolific songwriter, originally from Flint Michigan. Marks was named one of Country Music Television's 2022 “Next Women of Country”. Her latest album "Feel Like Going Home" was released earlier this week, and this is one of its freshest tracks.

4 pm - Dogs in a Pile - Today

Dogs in a Pile is the culmination of a love of music born from the deepest American roots of psychedelia, jazz, fusion, funk, traditional, and rock & roll. The members of the band share a common love of improvisation, jazz and fusion, as well as a fondness for bands like the Grateful Dead and Phish.

5 pm - Allen Stone - 5 Minutes

Allen Stone posted on social media about this new track, "Your vertebrae don’t stand a chance. My new tune “5 Minutes” is sure to send you to the chiropractor. It's a certified neck knocker."

6 pm - Jackie Venson - One Step Forward

Forbes called Jackie Venson "an Austin legend in the making". This track is off her latest album "Love Transcends", a album written across a decade, recorded in a pandemic, and played in a style a century old.

7 pm - Pony Bradshaw - Foxfire

Pony Bradshaw sings about life on the road: in taverns and vans, sleeping on floors, and about meeting good folks across the country. On his latest ablum he gives a lyrical description of life in the rural South, a place crawling with kudzu, poison sumac, and a haunted past.

8 pm - The Dirty Guv'nahs - No Way to Be

This six-piece brotherhood from Knoxville, Tennessee, is called “a fiercely soulful band” by the Boston Globe, and has been affirmed by Paste Magazine to “know rock and roll from the inside out.”