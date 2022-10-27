Fresh Tracks Friday | October 28, 2022

9 a.m. - Jesse Roper - Body Language

Jesse Roper is from British Columbia, Canada. On his 2022 album Horizons, Roper infused a richer depth of vintage rhythm and blues as background, allowing his unique, soulful vocals space to soar.

10 a.m. - Boz Scaggs - Cadillac Walk

Boz Scaggs has been releasing singles this last month with the subscript "(Demo)" after the song title. This track, "Cadillac Walk" was released by Scaggs on his 2013 album Memphis as a cover of a tune originally written and recorded by Moon Martin in 1977. In an age of easy digital release to various platforms, it would seem Scaggs thought the track deserved another listen- in a slightly different version.

11 a.m.- Dave Barnes - Crazyboutya

Dave Barnes started out in music writing songs for other artists to record and solo gigging around his college campus. He received a Grammy and CMA nominations for Blake Shelton's cut of his song "God Gave Me You".

1 p.m. - Hayes Carll - People Who Care

Singer and songwriter Hayes Carll is an artist whose rootsy sound finds room for the playful swagger of rock & roll, the relatable storytelling of country, and the thoughtful introspection of folk. This fresh track is about people who care about others in their community, and serves as an opportunity for us to remind our listeners that next week is Live PC Give PC , YOUR chance to show your community that you care.

2 p.m. - Sophie May - Drop In The Ocean

Sophie May wasn't planning to be a professional musician….at first. She taught herself to play guitar at the age of 19, and then during the pandemic lockdown, started posting her songs on Tik Tok to allay the boredom. Through Tik Tok she built a fan base built, found a management team, and attracted the attention of Billie Eilish who called one of her tracks "beautiful".

3 p.m. - Oh He Dead - High On The Mountain

Oh He Dead is a funky five-piece based in Washington DC area. They recently won a lot of fans and hearts at the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival.

4 p.m. - The New Mastersounds - High On The Mountain

The New Mastersounds are a British four-piece jazz fusion and blues/funk band from Leeds, England. This fresh track is from their latest album The Deplar Effect, which was recorded in an isolated spot in Iceland. Track titles like "Hot Tub", "Let Me in From The Cold", and this one - "High on the Mountain" , might mean there are some similarities between life in Park City and in Iceland.

5 p.m. - Jeff Crosby - I Miss You (But I Never Want You Back Again)

Jeff Crosby was born and raised in a sleepy mountain town in Northern Idaho. As a singer-songwriter from a western state Jeff Crosby finds himself well-suited to the "Americana" genre of music.