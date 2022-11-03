Fresh Tracks Friday | November 4, 2022

9 a.m. - Ryan Innes, Mark Rudin - Can't Help Myself

Innes studied at BYU in the media music program and began performing with the popular a-cappella group Vocal Point. He was a contestant on NBC's The Voice in 2013 and in 2020 appeared on another NBC music program Songland. This is his latest single.

10 a.m. - Rick Gerber + Mel Soul - Tell Me

Rick Gerber is a local musician and singer-songwriter who fronts the band Badfeather, along with several other bands and projects. A while back he wrote and recorded a duet album, but he lost most of the tracks when his computer crashed. This is track is the only one that survived and features Mel Soul.

11 a.m. - Grateful Dead - El Paso (Live)

It's hard to believe there's a new album out from Grateful Dead, but in late September 2022, they released a 21-song live-album recorded at Madison Square Garden from March 1981.

1 p.m. - Alific + Kbong - Take It Easy

Alific is music producer and multi-instrumentalist Brendan Dane who artistically combines reggae-influenced grooves with an electronic execution to create a unique musical experience. On this fresh release he teams up with Kbong.

2 p.m. - ZZ Ward, Aloe Blacc - Tin Cups

ZZ Ward and Aloe Blacc just released this new duet, which will appear on Ward's forthcoming 2023 album. Ward explained that “‘Tin Cups’ is about the inability to let yourself love someone." And she added, “Writing this song was deeply personal and I hope it will resonate with others the way it does with me."

3 p.m. - HIRIE - Replay

Hirie discovered her love of reggae music after her globe-trotting family settled in Hawaii and she made the islands her home. Her band is a 7-piece outfit producing a global spiritual uplift with balmy island-touches. This is off her most recent album "Moodswing".

4 p.m. - Van Morrison - Streamline Train

Van Morrison has a new album scheduled to be released in 2023, which will be titled "Moving on a Skiffle". What's a skiffle? According to his website, "Skiffle has its roots in the African-American jug bands of 1920s New Orleans, who got around a lack of funds for proper musical instruments by using washboards, tea chests, jugs and tubs to appropriate their own take on the country blues." This is the first single from that forthcoming album.

5 p.m. - Sam Morrow - More

Texas-native Sam Morrow's music can be described as containing elements of grease, grit, and groove. He considers himself to be of a more punk rock sensibility than Country. The lyrics of this track ruminate on the difference between what we want in life and what we need.

6 p.m. - The Lone Bellow - Gold

The opening line is "This town's too small for second chances" - Does that relate to our small town? The next stanza says "Main Street is on the auction-block". How does this one resonate?

7 p.m. - Cecilia Castleman - It's Alright

Tennessee native Cecilia Castleman is a 21-year-old daughter of musicians. As a young adult she worked through her emotions with a guitar and a pen.

8 p.m. - OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried

OneRepublic is an American pop rock band formed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2002. This next track was written for the hit movie Top Gun: Maverick, and is currently #1 on the Hot AC charts.