Fresh Tracks Friday | November 18, 2022

9 a.m. - Squeeze - Food For Thought

Squeeze just released an brand new EP .The title track, ‘Food For Thought’, is a brand new song written by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, that is a pithy commentary on society, the cost of living crisis, and the increasing reliance on food banks.

10 a.m. - Margo Price - Been To the Mountain

Magot Price describes herself as "an Illinois farmer’s daughter who dropped out of college at 19, following a ’shroom-assisted revelation, to become a musician navigating her way through early-aughts Nashville" in the new book she calls her 'first-memoir'. she also has a new album coming out titled "Strays" with album art and graphics of the artist in the red rock sandstone scenery of southern Utah

11 a.m. - The Lone Bellow - Homesick

The Lone Bellow released this new single, “Homesick” which appears on the Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based trio’s latest album, Love Songs For Losers that came out earlier this month

1 p.m. - The National Parks - 8th Wonder

The National Parks is an American folk/pop band from Provo, Utah. Their next local event will be at The Union Event Center in SLC on March 17th

2 p.m. - The Lowdown Drifters - Back To You

The Lowdown Drifters are a country folk rock band from Stanwood, WA who are currently based in College Station, TX. They are known for their blend of southern rock influences with folk balladeers and red dirt country. This track is off their 2022 album titled "Cheating on A Memory, Chapter 3"

3 p.m. - Caleb Caudle, Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush - Forsythia

Forsythia, the latest studio LP offering from Caleb Caudle, is a portrait of his truest self, of the artist at his most solitary and reflective. Thematically, it meets anticipation for the unknown future with nostalgia for the past, and reconciles both with meditation in the present.

4 p.m. - Teddy Swims - Devil In A Dress

This fresh track is off Teddy Swims Sleep Is Exhausting EP, which was just released. Teddy grew up navigating different worlds-m as a football player, a musical theater student and the grandson of a Pentecostal pastor. He says through all that he was exposed to a wider variety of music than most “country boys”

5 p.m. - Aaron Lee Tasjan - 12 Bar Blues

Aaron Lee Tasjan is an obsessive creative, writing pop songs with a twist, a little overdriven, and far too honest at times. The lyrics of this song may be relatable to some of us old-timers in Park City

6 p.m. - Larkin Poe - Strike Gold

Grammy nominated sister duo Larkin Poe released this track as a new single off their highly anticipated sixth album Blood Harmony, which came out last week. Larkin Po are Nashville-based, multi instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell

7 p.m. - The Ballroom Thieves

The Ballroom Thieves wrote their fourth album during the pandemic with a longing to get back on the road. But it's also a reflection of its difficulties of touring such as insomnia car trouble, and depression.

8 p.m. - Sam Feldt - Future In Your Hands

Sam Feldt is a DJ, producer, entrepreneur, and sustainability pioneer known for his 'feel-good' sound. This song features Aloe Blacc