Fresh Tracks Friday | December 23, 2022

9 a.m. - Detroit Junior - Christmas Day

This funky fresh track comes from a 2011 compilation album by Detroit Junior and Lee Rogers titled "Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party".

10 a.m. - Clyde Lasley - Satna Claus Home Drunk

This song with a different take about Santa comes from a 1995 compilation album titled "Bea & Baby Records - the Best of Chicago Blues Vol.2" Check it out!

11 a.m. - Mike Farris - Havana Santa

Christie Dilloway does all our Fresh Tracks and this is one of her favorite fresh track-replays for Christmas.

1 p.m. - Meghan Trainior - Christmas Coupon

How is your Christmas shopping coming along? Meghan Trainor has a Christmas Coupon for you, and a super catchy tune to go with it.

2 p.m. - Luther "Guitar Junior" Johnson & The Magic Rockers

This Christmas fresh track comes from Luther "Guitar Junior" Johnson, a Chicago blues singer and guitarist, from his 1990 album "I Want to Groove With You"

3 p.m. - Chris Whynaught - Santa's Got The Blues

Chris Whynaught says he wrote this song tongue-in-cheek after he lost a gig as a singing Santa, imaging how Santa would feel if he was a blues singer.

4 p.m. - Jak Lizard - Orange Tracksuit

Here's a fresh track for those fatigued by retail shopping for the holidays. This is a catchy tune about thrifting for the perfect outfit.

5 p.m. - Jimmy Jules & Nuclear Soul System - Xmas Done Got Funky

This track was released in 1977 as the title track to their vinyl album and it also appears on the 2018 compilation "Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party, Volume 1-3".

6 p.m. - Harbour Lights - Santa's Wearing Blue

This kicky holiday tune is about a Santa dressed in blue. According to NPR's Morning Edition, German immigrants brought Santa Claus figurines to Ohio in the 1800s who were dressed in blue - the blue color was traditional for their version of St Nicholas.

7 p.m. - David Hole - Fattening Up The Turkey

Alligator Records used to put out these great Christmas albums, compilations of holiday songs by various artists on their record label. Dave Hole is an Australian slide guitarist known for his personal style of playing rock and roll and blues music.

8 p.m. - Cix Bits - Season's Greetings

This was a seasonal single from Cix Bits released in 1973.