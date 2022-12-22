Fresh Tracks Friday | December 23, 2022
Happy holidays from all of us here at KPCW! This week, we are keeping the holiday theme rolling with tracks from artists including Meghan Trainor, Jak Lizard, Harbour Lights and more. All right here and fresh on KPCW.
9 a.m. - Detroit Junior - Christmas Day
This funky fresh track comes from a 2011 compilation album by Detroit Junior and Lee Rogers titled "Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party".
10 a.m. - Clyde Lasley - Satna Claus Home Drunk
This song with a different take about Santa comes from a 1995 compilation album titled "Bea & Baby Records - the Best of Chicago Blues Vol.2" Check it out!
11 a.m. - Mike Farris - Havana Santa
Christie Dilloway does all our Fresh Tracks and this is one of her favorite fresh track-replays for Christmas.
1 p.m. - Meghan Trainior - Christmas Coupon
How is your Christmas shopping coming along? Meghan Trainor has a Christmas Coupon for you, and a super catchy tune to go with it.
2 p.m. - Luther "Guitar Junior" Johnson & The Magic Rockers
This Christmas fresh track comes from Luther "Guitar Junior" Johnson, a Chicago blues singer and guitarist, from his 1990 album "I Want to Groove With You"
3 p.m. - Chris Whynaught - Santa's Got The Blues
Chris Whynaught says he wrote this song tongue-in-cheek after he lost a gig as a singing Santa, imaging how Santa would feel if he was a blues singer.
4 p.m. - Jak Lizard - Orange Tracksuit
Here's a fresh track for those fatigued by retail shopping for the holidays. This is a catchy tune about thrifting for the perfect outfit.
5 p.m. - Jimmy Jules & Nuclear Soul System - Xmas Done Got Funky
This track was released in 1977 as the title track to their vinyl album and it also appears on the 2018 compilation "Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party, Volume 1-3".
6 p.m. - Harbour Lights - Santa's Wearing Blue
This kicky holiday tune is about a Santa dressed in blue. According to NPR's Morning Edition, German immigrants brought Santa Claus figurines to Ohio in the 1800s who were dressed in blue - the blue color was traditional for their version of St Nicholas.
7 p.m. - David Hole - Fattening Up The Turkey
Alligator Records used to put out these great Christmas albums, compilations of holiday songs by various artists on their record label. Dave Hole is an Australian slide guitarist known for his personal style of playing rock and roll and blues music.
8 p.m. - Cix Bits - Season's Greetings
This was a seasonal single from Cix Bits released in 1973.
9 p.m. - M.T. Quinn and the Blues Rockin' Daddies - The Empty Christmas Stocking Blues
This fresh track was released as a single in 2013 by a sorrowful blues rocker who realizes that he's been so bad that Santa won't fill his stocking.