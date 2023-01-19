Fresh Tracks Friday | January 20, 2023

10 a.m. - Mychelle - Tightrope

Mychelle is a singer, songwriter, free spirit and musician from Hackney, a borough of London in the UK.

11 a.m. - Armin van Buuren, Matoma, Teddy Swims - Easy To Love

Armin Van Buuren is one of the most influential figures in EDM and trance music worldwide. On this fresh track he teams up with Norwegian DJ and record producer Matoma and with Atlanta, Georgia native Teddy Swims.

1 p.m. - Mark Erelli - Is It Enough

Mark Erelli considers himself to be a song-builder, guitar-slinger, bug lover, dog father, and a performer living with retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye-disease, which has caused him to look deeper into the meaning of his words and connections.

2 p.m. - GeeJay - Counting Pennies

Gee Jay members Gina Jane and Jacob Lobo met in a London coffee shop where they both worked as baristas. They started jamming on the café’s old piano and began to develop their own distinctive sound by fusing elements of Soul, Funk and Jazz with urban hip-hop,which you'll hear on this fresh track.

3 p.m. - KIRBY - Slay

KIRBY is a Memphis born and Memphis-bred, self-proclaimed granddaughter of soul. She says she sings and write songs to help people heal. This track is off her 2022 EP titled I Told You I Would.

4 p.m. - Zach Bryan - The Greatest Day of My Life

Zach Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma. He's proud of his small-town roots and a desire to stay true to himself. His success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone.

5 p.m. - 8 Ball Aitken - Never Giving Up On You

8 Ball Aitken hails from Australia but about a decade ago he relocated to Nashville, TN. In 2021 he won second place in the International New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival hosted by blues woman Samantha Fish.

6 p.m. - Holy Water Buffalo - Waste Your Time

Holy Water Buffalo is a band formed out of Heber City, UT, who used to perform around here a lot in their first decade together. They have since relocated to Hollywood, CA, so their upcoming performance at The Cabin on Main Street January 25th during Sundance should be a homecoming of sorts. This is their latest single - released today!

7 p.m. - Larkin Poe - Deep Stays Down

Rebecca & Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe are grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist sisters creating their own brand of Roots Rock 'n' Roll: gritty, soulful, and flavored by their southern heritage. Larkin Poe will be performing live in Salt Lake City next Friday at The Commonwealth Room.

8 p.m. - Plains - Problem With It

Plains is the name for a musical side project formed by Katie Cruchfield and Jess Williamson; fans of each other's music before they determined to collaborate. This track is about "sharing our intentions and needs, while also acknowledging the parts of ourselves that get lost when we try to contort ourselves for someone else. "