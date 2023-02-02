Fresh Tracks Friday | February 3, 2023

9 a.m. - Dustbowl Revivial - Set Me Free

Dustbowl Revival has always been about pushing the boundaries of American roots music. This song is the title track off their EP released last year. The band is currently in Park City as they are performing 2 more shows at the Egyptian Theatre!

10 a.m. - Wyatt Pike - Airplane Effect

Here's a brand new single, released just today, from our very own Parkite, Wyatt Pike. Besides his burgeoning musical career, Wyatt can boast that he has made first chair of the ski season 8 years running!

11 a.m. - The Band of Heathens - Stormy Weather

The Band of Heathens' have a new album coming out soon titled "Simple Things". The spirit of the record is "survival, gratitude, resiliency, and a new-found focus on the simple things that make life worth living"

1 p.m. - Dave Matthews Band - Madmen's Eyes

Dave Matthews Band will soon release their 10th studio album, to be titled "Walk Around the Moon". This song we're going to hear weaves Middle Eastern textures with heavy horns and strings and asks us to find common ground in these divisive times.

2 p.m. - Quinn DeVeaux - The California Honeydrops

Drawing from his roots in the church choir, DeVeaux is the originator of 'blue beat soul', a rapturous blend of early blues, old-school country and soul. His songwriting is at times uplifting, rapturous and healing with a focus on modern storytelling. On this track he is backed by The California Honeydrops band.

3 p.m. - The Big Wu - Kangaroo

The Big Wu embody the jam band scene and may make you yearn for a summer music festival. The band formed on the campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN in 1992. They play a mix of influences including bluegrass, rock, jazz, psychedelia and R&B.

4 p.m. - Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton - Brand New Cadillac

This song appeared on a 3-song EP put out last year by Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton. Jesse Dayton is equally steeped in Texas/Louisiana blues and old-school country and punk-rock. Samantha Fish is a young singer-guitarist-songwriter who has earned her reputation as a rising guitar hero and powerful live performer.

5 p.m. - Five Alarm Funk - We Play The Funk - Slynk Remix

Five Alarm Funk are an 8-piece band out of Vancouver. Bootsy Collins is one of the all-time great funk and R&B bassists/singer/bandleaders/music producers; as well as being recognized by Rolling Stone Magazine as the number four bassist of all time. The lyrics will be simple - it's the song title on repeat, with a super funky beat.

6 p.m. - Morris Day - Too Much Girl 4 Me (Feat. Billie Gibbons)

Morris Day is best known as the lead singer of The Time, and for his long time friendship and work with Prince. Morris Day and The Time were awarded the "Legend Award" at the 2022 Soul Train Awards. Story is, he ran into Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top in a market and the two chatted a bit, which eventually led to this collaboration.

7 p.m. - Holy Water Buffalo - Lamborghinis in Space

Holy Water Buffalo is a band from Heber City, UT, who used to perform around here a lot in their first decade together. They now work and reside in Hollywood, CA, but they were in town last week for a gig during Sundance Film Festival - maybe you saw them!

8 p.m. - Eric Roebuck - White Line Flyin

Eric Roebuck is a 30 year old singer-songwriter, guitarist and piano player rooted in Southern California. Taking notes from CCR, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Band, Dr. John, Little Feat and Taj Mahal, Roebuck aims to twist these classic sounds into a modern era.