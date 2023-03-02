Fresh Tracks Friday | March 3, 2023

9 a.m. - The Buttshakers - Keep On Pushing

Led by the bewitching voice and energy of the seductive and charismatic riot-girl Ciara Thompson, The Buttshakers lay down warm, raw soul music that digs into the furrows of the addictive rhythms and beating blues of the music they love so much.

10 a.m. - The Milk Carton Kids - When You're Gone

The Milk Carton Kids are an indie folk duo from Eagle Rock, California. They've been nominated for Grammy Awards in the categories of Best Folk Album and Best American Roots Performance. This is their latest single.

11 a.m. - Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors - Fly

This fresh track will appear on the band's forthcoming album "Strangers No More" which is set to release in early June. Drew said this track is his favorite song on the album and his favorite song he's ever written….so let's give it a listen….

1 p.m. - The Band CAMINO - Told You So

This band's bio on Spotify reads simply " Your mom's favorite band". They are a trio out of Nashville, TN performing in the indie / alternative genre.

2 p.m. - Van Morrison - This Loving Light of Mine

Did you know that Van Morrison was a travelling musician at age 13 and singing, playing guitar and sax in several bands before forming the band Them in 1964? His time in Them soon established Van as a major force in the British R&B scene and led to his multi-decade-long solo career. This latest single from the iconic performer is due to appear on his new album "Moving On Skiffle" and is his personal take on the traditional gospel song "This Little Light of Mine"

3 p.m. - Fall Out Boy - Heartbreak Feels So Good

Fall Out Boy is an American Pop Rock/Punk Band that really came into the public light in the early 2000's with songs like "Sugar, We're Going Down Swinging" and "Dance Dance" However, they are still going strong in 2023 with this new one off their soon to be released album "So Much (For) Stardust"

4 p.m. - Freedog - Waiting On A Storm

Freedog is a Park City local act that we are happy to showcase in our KPCW playlist. Story goes that the idea for this track came about on a backcounry skiing trip in Hokkaido, Japan and that it's accompanying video was filmed in both Japan and Utah, and includes some snowy descents down old town staircases. Freedog will be performing tonight at OP Rockwell, opening for Mat Kearney.

5 p.m. - Joe Hertier and The Rainbow Seekers - What I Want

The band's website tells us that " a ride on the Rainbow will take you across the mountains of Motown, through the fjords of folk, over the archipelagos of Americana, and-at last-into a funky firth, where only the fiercest of friendships can be found."' They will be live at Soundwell in Salt Lake City on March 26th.

6 p.m. - Ripe - All Or Nothing

Ripe is Boston's beloved seven-piece dance/funk group formed in 2011 out of Berklee College of Music. They will be live at The Soundwell in Salt Lake City April 25th!

7 p.m. - Dogs In A Pile - Hesitate

Dogs in a Pile is an eclectic quintet from Asbury Park, NJ. Merging funk, jazz, and rock and roll with psychedelia, the quintet presents a completely original vibe built on kaleidoscopic soundscapes eerily reminiscent of the days of yesteryear.

8 p.m. - Margo Price - Shotgun Willie

Magot Price describes herself as "an Illinois farmer’s daughter who dropped out of college at 19, following a ’shroom-assisted revelation, to become a musician navigating her way through early-2000's Nashville". This is her most recent release!