Fresh Tracks Friday | March 24, 2023

9 a.m. - Elvis Costello, Rusty - Surrender To The Rhythm

Fifty years after Elvis Costello and bandmate Allan Mayes played together in their short-lived band Rusty, the two reunited in 2022 and made an album together called The Resurrection of Rust. The songs selected for the album came from Rusty's 1972 setlists, which included this rendition of a song written by Nick Lowe.

10 a.m. - Zinadelphia - Love Language

Zinadelphia is a vocalist and guitarist based in Philadelphia. She is heavily Influenced by Neo-Soul, Jazz, Funk, and Folk music.

11 a.m. - Vulfpeck, Antwaun Stanley - Serve Somebody

Vulpeck recently put out this cover of the 1979 Bob Dylan classic “Gotta Serve Somebody”. The new rendition, which features vocalist Antwaun Stanley, is labeled simply as “Serve Somebody". It appears on the funk band's newest album, Schvitz.

1 p.m. - Dan Rodriguez - Troubadour Family Man

Well-traveled veteran soul singer and songwriter Dan Rodriguez considers himself to be a “Troubadour Family Man”. The song highlights some of the challenges of being a touring musician and a family man.

2 p.m. - Freedog - Pray For Snow

Freedog is Park City local Bryon (Brian) Friedman, an act that we are happy to showcase in our KPCW playlist. Despite the sad longing tone of this song as the singer "prays for snow", you listeners know we've actually had the greatest snow year in 30 years!

3 p.m. - Van Morrison - Freight Train

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Van Morrison recorded this fresh track for his new album Moving On a Skiffle. It's an interpretation of the American folk song written by Elizabeth Cotten in the early 20th century.

4 p.m. - Pretty Deep - Strength

Pretty Deep is a duo from Los Angeles, California that is the collaboration between songwriter / producers Rob Kleiner and Joseph Holiday. They blend modern electronic and organic productions with soulful vocals, as you'll hear here.

5 p.m. - Willie Nelson - Life Turned Her That Way

This fresh track, released this month by Willie Nelson on his "I Don't Know A Thing About Love: The Songs of Harlan Howard" album, was written by Harlan Howard in 1965 and originally recorded by Little Jimmie Dickens. Since 1965, it has been covered and recorded by many artists including Charley Pride, Mel Tillis, Conway Twitty and Sleepy LaBeef. The amazing thing here to note is that Willie Nelson, at almost 90 years old, is still recording and putting out music!

6 p.m. - Dogs In A Pile - Bent Strange

Dogs in a Pile is an eclectic quintet from Asbury Park, NJ. Merging funk, jazz, and rock and roll with psychedelia, the quintet presents a completely original vibe built on kaleidoscopic soundscapes through adept instrumentation and humble acumen.

7 p.m. - Mya Delilah - Pretty Face

Maya Delilah is a 22 year old singer-songwriter/guitar player from North London. She attended the prestigious BRIT School where Adele, Amy Winehouse, Sam Smith, Rex Orange County, and others have attended. She started putting out music in 2020 while building up a following on Tik Tok & Instagram and attracted Shawn Mendes and Meghan Trainor, among others, as followers.

8 p.m. - Pacific Dub and Ballyhoo! - Rearview

Pacific Dub hails from Surf City, USA, also known as Huntington Beach, California. You'll hear their laid-back, beachy vibe in this fresh track that combines catchy chorus’s, heavy rock n’ roll guitar melodies, and smooth hip-hop and reggae rhythms, all significant characteristics of the coastal vibe. Ballyhoo!, a surf band from the other coast, brings their Maryland coastal vibe to this mix.