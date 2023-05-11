Fresh Tracks Friday | May 12, 2023

9 a.m. - Mungion - Movin' On

The Chicago-based four-piece band Mungion is known for their whimsical songs and goofy stage antics, with music rooted in ambitious compositions and improvisation.

10 a.m. - The Meltdown - Lie To Me

The Meltdown bring a blend of Stax and Motown with a healthy dose of the Nashville songwriting tradition to their music, which is all the more interesting when you realize they are from Melbourne, Australia.

11 a.m. - Shannon Lauren Callihan - Live With That

Shannon Lauren Callihan is an R&B singer and guitarist based in Nashville, TN. Callihan fuses infectious pop melodies with improvised jazz instrumentals to create a sound all her own.

1 p.m. - Marketa Irglova - Happy

Marketa Irglova is a Czech-Icelandic singer-songwriter, musician and actress, who starred in the film "Once", which earned her a number of major awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Falling Slowly", with co-writer and co-star Glen Hansard.

2 p.m. - The Bluetonics - Don't Care

The Bluetonics are a blues band out of Stockholm, Sweden. Their playfully raw energy and sound styles itself on the Chicago-blues traditions yet also adds new elements of soul, funk, Americana and rock.

3 p.m. - Tony Holiday - She's So Cold

Salt Lake City's own Tony Holiday moved his blues act to Memphis, Tennessee in 2017. Since then, Holiday has been at the center of a soul blues revival in Memphis. Tony Holiday will be performing at this year's Utah Blues Festival and also at Heber City's Market on Main in June.

4 p.m. - The Dead South - Help Me Scrape The Mucus Off My Brain

This fresh track is from The Dead South's most-recent album titled "Easy Listening for Jerks, Pt.2." The Dead South will be performing at Red Butte Garden concert series with Corb Lund on July 20th.

5 p.m. - The Lucky Strokes, Eddie Roberts, & Shelby Kemp - Whiskey Makes Me Stronger

The New Mastersounds’ guitarist and bandleader Eddie Roberts has a side project underway with Mississippi-based guitarist and vocalist, Shelby Kemp, and Tampa Bay-based Galbraith sisters on rhythm. Their sound is inspired by country songwriters such as Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and George Jones mixed with the rhythmically driven aesthetics of James Brown and rounded out by honest rock ‘n’ roll.

6 p.m. - Chalk Dinosaur - Stuck In Between

Chalk Dinosaur is a music project from Pittsburgh, PA whose music is described as 'Eclectic Psychedelic.'

7 p.m. - Dogs In A Pile - Today

Dogs in a Pile is an eclectic quintet from Asbury Park, NJ. Merging funk, jazz, and rock and roll with psychedelia, the quintet creates a vibe of kaleidoscopic sound.

8 p.m. - Oh He Dead - More Time

Oh He Dead started out as an acoustic folk duo in the Washington, DC area but they have blossomed into a 4-piece soul/funk/rock outfit ready to take on the world.