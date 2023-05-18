Fresh Tracks Friday | May 19, 2023

9 a.m. - Ghost Hounds - Make It Shake

Ready to rock out? Ghost Hounds are out of Pittsburgh, PA., and are a modern day rock band playing blues-inspired rock that proves that rock is not only alive, but thriving for the next generation of rock fans.

10 a.m. - PJ Morton - The Sweetest Thing

Grammy Award winning musician, singer, songwriter and record producer PJ Morton is a long-time member of Maroon 5 and also a solo artist. He has received a whopping 19 Grammy nominations over the last 10 years and won in 4 awards.

11 a.m. - Erez Zobary - Meant To Be

Erez Zobary comes out of Toronto, Canada with a timeless R&B and Pop sound. Lyrically she is raw and uninhibited, writing openly about universal, yet highly personal, feelings of self-worth, uncertainty, and vulnerability.

1 p.m. - The Hip Abduction - Time & Space

The Hip Abduction is a vibrant St. Petersburg, FL-based collective that formed over a mutual appreciation for West African and early Jamaican reggae/dub music The Hip Abduction will be playing in Salt Lake City at Soundwell on Tuesday, August 8th

2 p.m. - The Expendables & Bret Bollinger - Do Me

The Expendables bring an original sound reflecting the laid-back beach life of their hometown Santa Cruz, CA. Their music is an infectious hybrid of ska, surf-rock, punk, reggae and metal. This track features Bret Bollinger of the band Pepper.

3 p.m. - Teddy Swims - What More Can I Say

Teddy Swims is a powerhouse vocalist and pop artist who blends genres from pop to soul, hip-hip, and R&B. According to his website, Swims is an acronym for 'Someone Who Isn't Me Sometimes,' and it's a kind of shorthand for everything he stands for.

4 p.m. - The Wood Brothers - Worst Pain Of All

For the better part of two decades, The Wood Brothers have cemented their reputation as freethinking songwriters, road warriors, and community builders, creating a catalog of diverse music and a loyal audience. "Worst Pain of All" reminds and encourages the audience to get in touch with their inner selves and deal with emotional pain. The Wood Brothers will be performing at Red Butte Garden concert series with The Lil Smokies on July 27th.

5 p.m. - Izo FitzRoy - Keep Your Light On Me

Izo FitzRoy is a London-based blues singer with a rare combination of powerful vocals, honest song writing and dynamic live performances. Izo FitzRoy's music is a unique and captivating blend of soul, gospel and blues.

6 p.m. - BJ the Chicago Kid - Forgot Your Name (feat. Cory Henry)

Bryan James Sledge, known also as BJ the Chicago Kid, has collaborated on songs by some of the greatest artists of our era including Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige. On this fresh track, the soulful Chicago singer shows off his storytelling skills as he tells of the excitement of meeting someone at a bar and being so swept up in the moment that you forget their name.

7 p.m. - The Elovaters - Sunlight

The Elovators are quickly rising in the charts and in popularity on the American reggae scene, often touring with bands like Pepper and Ziggy Marley. The Elovators will be playing at Salt Lake's newest music venue - Granary Live - with Stick Figure on July 14th

8 p.m. - Andy Grammer - Love Is The New Money

Grammer told an interviewer that he struggled with 'the purpose of money' in his life. Not feeling as successful with money as an American upbringing emphasized he should be - he says he's looking for the right balance with money, how we work for it, and how it effects us. Andy Grammer will be performing at Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City on Thursday, August 3rd