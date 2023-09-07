Fresh Tracks Friday | September 8, 2023

9 a.m. - Melt - Harvest Moon

Melt is a New York City based band formed in 2017. Their sound comes from a shared love of soul and psychedelia, existential pop songs and ethereal jam sections. In time for the season comes their fresh cover of Neil Young's "Harvest Moon," recorded live at Echo Mountain resort outside Denver.

10 a.m. - Zeus - Air I Walk

Canada's Zeus is an indie rock outfit known for their three-part harmonies, rootsy sensibilities, and sunny power pop hooks. The lyrics of this track speak to a restless spirit brought on by hot summer nights in Toronto where the nightlife keeps calling.

11 a.m. - Kris Ulrich - Friends on the Internet

This track from Canadian Kris Ulrich has a 70's soft-rock sound, and yet it's theme instantly places it in the here and now, a time when the friend zone may actually be just 'friends on the internet.'

1 p.m. - 8 Ball Aitken - Dead Man's World

8 Ball Aitken hails from Australia but about a decade ago he relocated to Nashville, TN to further develop his swampy, slide guitar-driven sound. This is his most recent single.

2 p.m. - The Record Company - Dance on Mondays

The band The Record Company from LA made their first recording in 2016 in the bass player's living room with cheap instruments and microphones. Their sound captivated the nation and their career rocketed. Here's the latest track by this Grammy-nominated power-trio.

3 p.m. - Wyatt Pike - Party King

Local Parkite Wyatt Pike is out with this new track "Party King." Self-deprecating Wyatt-the-wordsmith considers himself a singer/songwriter AND a Flannel Fanatic, 8-time First Chair Champion, Spreadsheet Enthusiast, and a Swear-Word Sommelier.

4 p.m. - Goose - Atlantic City (Live)

This goes out to anyone lucky enough to have scored a ticket to see Goose at Red Butte Garden on September 20th. This is a cover of the Bruce Springsteen song which first appeared on Springsteen's 1982 solo album "Nebraska."

5 p.m. - The Steeldrivers - Just A Little Talk With Jesus

The Steeldrivers hail from Nashville, Tennessee playing bluegrass, soul and blues with contemporary influences. This is their most recent single, which they are likely to perform in Park City during their 4-day residency at the Egyptian Theatre on September 21-24.