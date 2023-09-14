Fresh Tracks Friday | September 15, 2023

9 a.m. - Jesse Barrera, Patrick Hizon - Deja Vu

Jesse Barrera is an independent producer and singer-songwriter from Los Angeles who produces nostalgic R&B and alternative modern indie into a sonic cocktail. On this track, he is joined by Patrick Hizon, also a music producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.

10 a.m. - Telander - Yeah Right

Who is the artist Telander? Is he Zach Telander the youtubing weightlifter adding songwriting to his repertoire? It's hard to tell, as this new talent only has this single track out right now, and we could not find any bio listed for him online.

11 a.m. - The Elovaters - M.I.A.

The Elovaters are a duo from Boston that fall into the sound genre of bands like Sublime, Jack Johnson, Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, and more. They won Artist Of The Year, and Live Act of The Year in the 2022 New England Music Awards, and a few months later were voted Reggae/Ska Artist of The Year in the Boston Music Awards.

1 p.m. - Chris Pierce - Mr. McMartin

At a young age, Pierce developed a rare hearing disorder that led to him losing hearing in one ear and partial deafness in the other. Despite this setback, he perused several professional pathways in the music industry including:

- co/hosting a program on SIRIUS XM

- being a university professor of music

- a writer of a blues-opera for the stage

- and touring as special guest artist with Neil Young, B.B. King, Al Green and Seal among other artists

2 p.m. - Jaime Wyatt - World Worth Keeping

After "a much-publicized battle with addiction and a transformative journey through the criminal justice system," musician Jamie Wyatt is finding healing and self- expression through her recent music. Her new album, titled "Feel Good," is touted as a "genre-defying work of healing and self-love..."

3 p.m. - Miles Miller - Highway Shoes

Miles Miller grew up in central Kentucky posting videos of himself to YouTube playing drum covers at age 16. From YouTube, he was discovered by producer Dave Cobb, and zip forward three years, he was introduced to Sturgill Simpson and became a member of his band. During the pandemic, Miles revived his initial love for the guitar and put out an album under his own name.

4 p.m. - Eddie Roberts, George Porter Jr. - Fall Right In

This track comes from a star-studded collaborative album called "Boots in Place," which was recorded in a studio retreat called Floki Studios, located off the Troll Valley Peninsula in Northern Iceland. The album is a collaboration between George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Robert Walter (Greyboy Allstars & Roger Waters), and Nikki Glaspie (The Nth Power). This track features Son Little on vocals.

5 p.m. - Greyhounds, T Bird and The Breaks - Greezy Rider

Greyhounds and T Bird & the Breaks are bands out of Austin that are also longtime personal friends. Songwriter Tim “T Bird” Crane of T Bird & the Breaks brought the Greyhounds duo several of his original tunes saying he thought the tracks would suit the Greyhounds better. What happened over a series of years and recordings was a collaboration album by the two bands, meshing their respective names into the album title "Greybird." This is off that newly released album.