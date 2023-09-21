Fresh Tracks Friday | September 22, 2023

9 a.m. - Miles Miller - Don't Give Away Love

Miles Miller grew up in central Kentucky posting videos of himself playing drum covers at age 16 on YouTube. From YouTube, he was discovered by producer Dave Cobb, and zip forward three years, he was introduced to Sturgill Simpson and became a member of his band. During the pandemic, Miles revived his initial love for the guitar and put out an album under his own name, from which we get this track "Don't Give Your Love Away."

10 a.m. - Eddie Roberts, George Porter Jr. - Everyone & Everything

This track is off the "Boots In Place" collaboration album between George Porter Jr. (of The Meters), Eddie Roberts (of The New Mastersounds), Robert Walter (of Greyboy Allstars & Roger Waters), and Nikki Glaspie (of The Nth Power). The album was recorded during a studio retreat in Northern Iceland.

11 a.m. - Deer Tick - My Ship

Deer Tick got together as a band in the Providence, Rhode Island area in 2004. They attribute their unfaltering chemistry as musicians and friends to a shared sense of humor. Deer Tick will be in concert in Salt lake City at The Commonwealth Room on November 3rd. This is one of their most recent releases.

1 p.m. - Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton - No Apology

"No Apology" is just one of the hard-hitting collaborations that Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton included on their "Death Wish Blues" album which came out earlier this year. Samantha Fish will be appearing at The Commonwealth Room in South Salt Lake on September 28th with Eric Johanson.

2 p.m. - Satellite and the Harpoonist - All Your Pleasure

Satellite and the Harpoonist are a Canadian supergroup formed from members of several other bands who kept running into each other at Canadian music festivals. They joined forces in this iteration and called themselves an amalgam of their names, coming up with Satellite and the Harpoonist. This is their recently-released single.

3 p.m. - Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Zach Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma. His success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone. On this track, he pairs up with six-time-Grammy-Award-Winner Kacey Musgraves.

4 p.m. - Little Georgia - Dressed in Gold

Little Georgia are a folk/rock duo from Australia. “Dressed In Gold” is their most recent release, written through the lens of the pandemic's locked-down observer, full of emotions felt and chaos witnessed.

5 p.m. - Emmylou Harris - Love Wore A Halo (Back Before The War)

This track appears on the newly released tribute album "More Than A Whisper: Celebrating the Music of Nanci Griffith," which comes out today. The album has been recorded over several years in studios across America, and features a stellar cast, paying their respects to the distinguished songbook of the late, Grammy-winning Texan artist, who died in August 2021.