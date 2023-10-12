Fresh Tracks Friday | October 13, 2023

9 a.m. - Nightly - Shirt

The band Nightly is a trio from Nashville, Tennessee. Their music is described as emotionally vibrant in a soft indie genre. Nightly is performing at The Depot in Salt Lake City on October 20th.

10 a.m. - Maya Delilah - Silver Lining

Maya Delilah is a 22 year old singer-songwriter/guitar player from North London. She attended the prestigious BRIT School where Adele, Amy Winehouse, and Sam Smith also attended. She started putting out music in 2020 while building up a following on Tik Tok & Instagram.

11 a.m. - Magnolia, Mani Hoffman, Million Miles - Believe in L

This fresh track begs the age-old question, "Is Disco Dead?" It's a fun dance track put together by London-based DJ Magnolia, with French singer/songwriter Mani Hoffman and French singer Sophie Baudry who goes by the stage name Million Miles.

1 p.m. - Satsang - Morning Light

Montana-based folk singer Satsang says of his home state, Montana is "my heart, my soul. It’s my everything.” On this newly-released single, he identifies personal pain as a "storm that will eventually run out of rain."

2 p.m. - I Don't Know How But They Found Me - What Love?

Formed in secret, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, or IDKHOW for short, is the brainchild of Dallon Weekes, known previously for fronting Salt Lake City indie darlings The Brobecks. This is their latest.

3 p.m. - Freedust - All Natural

The band Freedust is a unique fusion of genres ranging from funk-soul to breaks and electronic jazzy pop. Freedust creates feel-good melodies, irresistibly bouncy beats, and a raw, soulful musical energy with a vintage vibe.

4 p.m. - U2 - Atomic City

Atomic City is the latest from stadium-rockers U2. U2 has 19 concert dates scheduled in Las Vegas at the brand new Sphere venue from today through early December if you want to make the road trip to see them and that new venue.

5 p.m. - The Teskey Brothers - Right For Me

The Teskey Brothers are a Grammy-nominated blues act from Melbourne Australia. Their music and stage performances are raw and emotionally-charged, as you'll hear here.