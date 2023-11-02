Fresh Tracks Friday | November 3, 2023

9 a.m. - Saint Motel - Everyone's A Guru Now

Saint Motel is a quartet from Los Angeles, California. Their music has been described as everything from dream pop to progressive indie. See what you think when you listen to this latest track from them.

10 a.m. - Hunny - Sixteen Stitches

Hunny is a 4-piece band out of the North LA indie-rock scene from the mid-2010's. This fresh track is from their newly-released, 12-track album titled "New Planet Heaven."

11 a.m. - ZZ Ward - OverdoZZe

ZZ Ward is known for her unique fusion of hip-hop, pop, R&B, neo-soul, and rock. Her recent album, "Dirty Shine," is her debut as an independent artist. ZZ Ward will be performing live at The State Room in Salt Lake on Monday, November 6th.

1 p.m. - Vinyl Theatre - More Than Friends

This Milwaukee three-piece band makes '80s post-punk-inspired music that straddles the line between melodic rock, synth pop, and electronic dance music. They say their name was inspired by the fact that if you buy a record on vinyl, it's usually because it's a band you're truly dedicated to. And 'theatre' to represent the theatrics of music. This track was released as a single in recent months.

2 p.m. - Elliott Brood - Rose City

Elliott Brood band says they've been “doing it the hard way for 20 years” travelling and building their fanbase. They are a Canadian three-piece band playing alternative Country, or what some have termed "frontier rock." Their band is named after an imaginary character who they say has guided them over mountains and meadows, and through the more harrowing sides of history.

3 p.m. - Stephen Day - Kinda Cowgirl

Stephen Day is a 27-year old Georgia native, and current Nashville resident known as a modern crooner. This is his latest….

4 p.m. - HeavyDrunk - Love & Devotion

HeavyDrunk is a soul and brass band side project for musician (and BBQ smoker) Rob Robinson. The band's third album, "You Don't Know Me," came out this summer and we thought you'd enjoy this soulful listen.

5 p.m. - Conrad Moore - Save the Southland

Conrad Moore is a North Georgia native singer-songwriter who captures the soul of the working southern man. His songs have roots in folk storytelling which nod to the ups and downs of life, love, and the pursuit of happiness — all washed in hints of booze, half-truths, and motel rooms.