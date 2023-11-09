Fresh Tracks Friday | November 10, 2023

9 a.m. - Sheryl Crow - Alarm Clock

Newly-inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Sheryl Crow, recently announced she has a new album due out in March 2024. The album announcement comes as a surprise since Crow publicly said she would not release another full-length album after her 2018 album "Threads." Alarm Clock is her first single from the new album.

10 a.m. - Mokita, Nightly - Damn, I miss you

Mokita is the stage name of Nashvillian John Luke Carter. The name Mokita loosely translates as “the truth we all know but agree not to talk about.” On this track he collaborates with the band Nightly, a band that's also from Nashville, whose music is described as emotionally vibrant in a soft indie genre.

11 a.m. - Sun Room - At Least I Tried

A road-tested band from San Diego, California, Sun Room describes themselves as "friends from Southern California who like to surf and make music out of their very hot garage." Sun Room is playing live tonight in Salt Lake City at The Grand at The Complex.

1 p.m. - Mac Saturn - Get On The Phone

Mac Saturn is a five-piece ensemble from Detroit, Michigan who have become renowned for delivering electrifying live performances blending elements of pop-rock, Motown, funk and R&B - check out this bass line. The band will be in concert at The Depot in Salt Lake City on November 21st.

2 p.m. - lovelytheband - nice to know you

Lovelytheband is an indie pop band from Los Angeles. The band translates emotions, anxieties, and feelings into lush, layered, and lively indie pop anthems. "nice to know you" is a single they released last week.

3 p.m. - Mipso - Radio Hell

Mipso is a quartet from North Carolina captivating audiences with their finely layered vocal harmonies and fluency in the musical traditions of their home state. This is their latest work.

4 p.m. - Matisyahu - Fireproof

Grammy nominated artist Matisyahu is a singer, songwriter, rapper, and alternative rock musician. He’s known for his skill in blending reggae and hip hop as he provides a raw expression of his spirituality. Maybe you caught him when he was in Park City during the Park City Song Summit.

5 p.m. - Hiss Golden Messenger - Jump for Joy

This is the title track from Hiss Golden Messenger's most recent album, a collection of songs about life lived with art and about the potentiality of our hopes and dreams merging with real life. Hiss Golden Messenger will be performing at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake on December 4th.

6 p.m. - Ghost Hounds - Last Train To Nowhere

Ghost Hounds are out of Pittsburgh, PA., and are a modern day rock band playing blues-inspired rock that proves that rock is not only alive, but thriving for the next generation of rock fans. This is their most recent release.

7 p.m. - Colton Avery - Salt Lake City

Colton Avery is from Phoenix, AZ. This song is from his 2022 album "Out Of the Blue" and is being added to our playlist particularly for its theme and title Salt Lake City.

8 p.m. - Briston Maroney - Chaos Party

25-year old Briston Maroney is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Knoxville, Tennessee. His newest album "Ultrapure" came out in September and included this track.