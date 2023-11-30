Fresh Tracks Friday | December 1, 2023

9 a.m - Daniel Donato - Sugar Leg Rag

Donato is a 27-year-old Nashville native who weaves outlaw country, Grateful Dead-style Americana, and first-rate songwriting into what he calls “21st-century cosmic country.” Daniel Donato & Cosmic Country will be performing live at The State Room in Salt Lake City on January 9th.

10 a.m. - Couch - L.A.

Couch is a Boston-based septet that infuses pop songs with funk, R&B, jazz, and rock influences. Their vibrant sound is further defined by the members’ personal training in jazz, a-cappella, and musical theatre. This track is from their recent Sunshower EP.

11 a.m. - Begonia - Married By Elvis

Begonia is the singer and musician Alexa Dirks from Winnipeg, Canada. Her latest album Powder Blue emerged during a challenging time for her, as she was navigating emotional ups and downs. This smoldering track about being married by Elvis in Las Vegas is from that recent album.

1 p.m. - Ray LaMontagne - It Takes Me Back

Ray LaMontagne is a Grammy-Award winning folk artist with a unique vocal style which he says is created by singing through his gut instead of through his nose. Listen hard for the mention of "hauling ass out of Utah running toward Abilene" at about the 1 minute mark on this, his latest track.

2 p.m. - Maggie Rose - Underestimate Me

Nashville-based Maggie Rose is swaying a confident swagger with this new track. As an artist she has dreamed up her own unbridled collision of rock & roll, soul, folk, funk, and R&B - a concoction you'll hear here...

3 p.m. - Southall - All I Have

Read Southall, the band's frontman and songwriter, says he was inspired to write and sing songs about his experiences after a revelation experienced while riding a farm tractor. His band Southall has a new eponymously- named album out which includes this fresh track. Southall is making a stop in Salt Lake City for a live show on December 12th at The Urban Lounge.

4 p.m. - The Struts - Pretty Vicious

British Rock band, The Struts have a new album out titled "Pretty Vicious" The band got their name from an offhand comment about the way they handle themselves on stage. This is the new album's title track

5 p.m. - Hiss Golden Messenger - The Wondering

Acclaimed Grammy-nominated band Hiss Golden Messenger will be performing at The Commonwealth Room on December 4th. Hiss has a new album out titled Jump For Joy which has been described as "introspective". "optimistic" and "lucid" The artist himself describes it as "Dancing at the end of time and Laughing in the face of catastrophe"

6 p.m. - Kenny Brothers Band - Salt Lake City

This track comes from The Kenny Brothers Band's latest album Live At Prescott Park. The band describes their music as 'Mountain-Rock music rooted in blues, folk and unapologetic groove that tells tales of lovers angst and the search for genuine belonging.' The Brothers are from New Hampshire, yet somehow this song is about heading 'down to Salt Lake City'

7 p.m. - Thirty Seconds To Mars - Seasons

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars said of this song, the band's latest single, "Seasons is about life. It’s about watching life unfold and sharing that with people you care about. It’s about making memories with friends, with family, and being alive.”

8 p.m. - Claire Rosinkranz - Polarized

Claire Rosinkranz is a 19 year old singer and songwriter from California who went viral on Tik Tok before she knew what the app was. She has a show scheduled at The Depot in Salt Lake City on March 17th in 2024.