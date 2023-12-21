Fresh Tracks Friday | December 22, 2023

9 a.m. - Lawrence - Merry Christmas Baby

This holiday tune remake by the brother-sister group Lawrence is from the original motion picture soundtrack for the film "Noelle." The song's origination and original artist is up for debate, with more than one artist claiming it, but this version features some swinging sax and twinkling keys to set it apart.

10 a.m. - RuPaul - Baby Doll

This fresh track appears on RuPaul's "Essential Christmas," his brand new holiday album compiling personal favorites off of his past three Christmas projects, while also giving fans a taste of something new with “Baby Doll.” This track is a doo-wop jam that’s perfectly tailored for the holiday season.

11 a.m. - Bernie Martini - Falling For You Like Snow

Although he lives in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Martini has a metaphor for falling in love that relates to falling snow. Martini is considered, at least by some, as a "legendary piano man," with a smooth crooning voice that makes this brand new song feel like a Christmas standard.

1 p.m. - Gregory Porter - Purple Snowflakes

This track is off Grammy-Award winner, Gregory Porter's new "Christmas Wish" album. The album is a loving tribute to his favorite time of year – and to great songwriters, singers, and interpreters including Marvin Gaye, who originally wrote and recorded this song in 1965.

2 p.m. - Kelson - That Jolly Man

Kelson's warm, honey vocals pair with contemporary production and modern beats…instantly transporting you to a chic yet smoky, boho nightclub. This jazzy new original is a fun one to add to your own Christmas playlist.

3 p.m. - LÒNIS, Jon Mero - Holiday With You

LÒNIS is the multi-genre, writing and production duo of acclaimed singer-songwriter & producer Jennifer Hanson and GRAMMY award-winning mixer & engineer plus multi-instrumentalist Nick Brophy. LÒNIS put out a new EP last month titled "Christmas Collabs" which includes holiday collaborations with several different artists. This bopping track is a collab with Jon Mero.

4 p.m. - Jon Pardi - Merry Christmas From The Keys

This track comes from the very entertaining 2023 album "Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi." As we consider that not all Christmases are white, this song gives us a glimpse into what Christmas in the Florida Keys might be like.

5 p.m. - Cliff Beach - Christmas Day Funk

Recording artist, actor, songwriter, and touring musician, Cliff Beach posted on his social media that this song is a pick me up for those experiencing the seasonal blues.

6 p.m. - Lisa Biales - At Christmas

"At Christmas" is sonically inspired by the music of New Orleans but also with the Drummer Boy snare drum syncopation to back it up. This is the title track of Biales' 2023 Christmas album - new this year.

7 p.m. - Judith Owen - Santa Claus Got Stuck (In My Chimney)

Judith Owen is a performer whose style ranges from rock to pop, to classical, jazz, blues, and musical theatre. Owen is also a comedic actress and master storyteller, as you'll come to know in this quirky Christmas tune.

8 p.m. - Mint Simon - Get Together

Mint Simon is the solo project of the front person of the indie-pop band, Caveboy. Mint is a theatre kid, turned band lead, turned pop star living somewhere on the gender spectrum between Cher and Prince. This is their freshest holiday single.