Fresh Tracks Friday | January 5, 2024

9 a.m. - John Craigie, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings - While I'm Down

Portland, OR-based singer, songwriter, and producer John Craigie adapts moments of solitude into stories perfectly suited for old Americana fiction anthologies. This collaboration with TK & The Holy Know-Nothings was released late last year. John Craigie will be performing locally at The State Room in Salt Lake for three straight nights from February 16th to the 18th.

10 a.m. - Mac Saturn - Sleep

Mac Saturn is a Detroit-based band formed in 2014 while playing Pac-Man at a Christmas party. In attempting to describe their musical genre, they said, “The songs are rock, but they’ve got that other thing going on — that funky, dancey, Motown groove — that makes them our own thing.” Here is one of their latest releases.

11 a.m. - Claire Rosinkranz - Sad in Hawaii

Claire Rosinkranz is a 19 year old singer and songwriter from California who went viral on Tik Tok before she knew what the app was. This quirky, angsty song is off her "Just Because" album released in October last year. She has a show scheduled at The Depot in Salt Lake City on March 17th.

1 p.m. - Nick Sabia - Chattanooga

Nick Sabia is a studio professional out of Costa Mesa, CA with a Jack Johnson-esque sound...at least on this track. After years of songwriting and vocal producing for other artists, he has recently put out music for himself. He has a very listenable sound, which you will hopefully enjoy on this fresh track.

2 p.m. - Oh He Dead - Lightning Drunk

Oh He Dead started out as an acoustic folk duo in the Washington, DC area but they have blossomed into a 4-piece soul/funk/rock outfit ready to take on the world. This soul-soothing song comes from their 2023 album "Pretty" which came out last fall.

3 p.m. - Jonathan Plevyak - She Don't Mind

Jonathan Plevyak is a retro-minded rock & soul singer-songwriter living in Nashville, TN. Pulling inspiration from the greats such as Elvis, Johnny Cash, Sam Cooke, and Billie Holiday, Plevyak wrote an entire record of songs that feel planted in that era. This song sings a tale of metamorphosis of a wayward man refined by love.

4 p.m. - JJ Grey & Mofro - Rooster

JJ Grey and Mofro have a new album coming out in February titled "Olustee." The album contains songs created from Grey's personal stories with universal themes of redemption, rebirth, hard luck, and inner peace. The theme of "The Rooster" is of a confident male taking care of his "henyard" with swagger.

5 p.m. - Daniel Donato - Hi-Country

Daniel Donato's musical style blends the best of Nashville honky tonks with an improvisational spirit rooted in the ethos of the Grateful Dead. Together with his young band Cosmic Country, they represent a vibrant, youthful energy expressed through extremely talented musicianship. Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country is performing at The State Room in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, January 9th.

6 p.m. - Dion, Susan Tedeschi - Soul Force

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dion announced a new album titled "Girl Friends," which will feature collaborations with some of today's top female blues artists like Shemekia Copeland, Sue Foley, Maggie Rose, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and this track with Grammy-Award Winner Susan Tedeschi from the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Dion has been a noted artist in American music for 7 decades and as this new album shows, he is still creating meaningful music. Susan Tedeschi's bluesy guitar licks are the background of Dion's vocals on this new track.

7 p.m. - Eggy - You

Eggy is a four-piece jam/americana quartet from Connecticut who are making their way up on the festival circuit on the line-up with other jam/rock bands. This is Eggy's most recent single, released in November.

8 p.m. - J Mascics - Can't Believe We're Here

Best known as the remote frontman of the influential indie trio, Dinosaur Jr., J Mascis has also pursued a solo career, and has been an occasional producer and film composer. He has a new J Masics album due out in February titled "What Do We Do Now" on which this fresh track will appear.