Fresh Tracks Friday | January 12, 2024

9 a.m. - Jeong Sewoon, Nightly - sharpie

"Sharpie" by JEONG SEWOON (정세운) featuring Nightly explores themes of longing, nostalgia, and the aftermath of a breakup. In verses sung by Jonathan Capeci from the band Nightly and by South Korean K-pop-singer Jeong Sewoon, the song is about young love and heartbreak

10 a.m. - Nectar Woode - Good Vibrations

Nectar Woode is a singer/songwriter based in East London. She is a Ghanian/English-born musician who incorporates jazz influenced chords on guitar with her wistful, rich tone to create a dreamy sonic sound experience.

11 a.m. - Mike Clark & the Sugar Sounds - Jet Black Cadillac

Mike Clark is a singer/songwriter living in Pueblo, Colorado. Influenced by the great rock and roll, soul, and R&B singers of the past, Clark draws his inspiration from Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield, James Brown, Parlament, and many of the early rock and rolls singers.

1 p.m. - Lantern By Sea - Eastern Sun

Lantern By Sea is an indie rock band based out of Provo, UT, founded by brothers Porter & Tate Smith and Josh Alvey. They released this new track last November. They have a live show scheduled in Provo on February 2nd at The Covey Center and in Salt lake at The State Room on February 9th.

2 p.m. - Peech. - Snowfall

Peech. is a 22-year old, local Park City born-and-bred artist. His bio says "Peech. is an artist birthed by trauma, heartbreak, and hope." His music shares deep heartfelt messages to the masses that need to hear them most; the kids who are fighting every day just to feel happy and accepted.

3 p.m. - Charley Crockett - Killers of the Flower Moon

This recent track by Charley Crockett was featured in the 2023 Martin Scorsese film of the same name. The song is inspired by the true-life events investigated in David Grann's 2017 book "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI." Charley Crockett will be in Park City during Sundance with a live show at The Marquis (formerly Park City Live) on January 23rd.

4 p.m. - Jon Cleary - Zulu Coconuts

Jon Cleary is a piano-man fixture in New Orleans and a respected session and sideman. The British blues pianist and composer Jon Cleary has worked with rock, blues, and soul artists like Bonnie Raitt, Maria Muldaur and Eric Clapton. This brand new song is about the Krewe of Zulu - one of the Mardi Gras parading social clubs - and the very-coveted Coconuts they hand out from their float. It's a prized-possession for parade-goers.

5 p.m. - Elles Bailey, Redtenbacher's Funkestra - Bring It On

Elles Bailey is a Bristol-based singer, songwriter and bandleader, who has powered her way to the forefront of the British blues and roots scene in recent years. This is a track from her new EP "The Night Owl and The Lark" which is due to be released soon.

6 p.m. - Luba Dvorak, Ryan Bingham - Bonneville Salt Flats

Luba Dvorak (pronounced DVOR-zhack) has had a passion for music his whole life and hails from a long family lineage of musicians. This new song from his 2023 album "Dumpster Fire," and features Ryan Bingham. Of course, the Bonneville Salt Flats are one of Utah's unique landscapes, a dry lake bed, flat and barren stretching over 30,000 acres between Salt Lake City and Wendover, Nevada.

7 p.m. - NEEDTOBREATHE - I Don't Wanna Worry

NEEDTOBREATHE are a GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum selling band originally from South Carolina. Their latest album "Caves" came out last fall, but then they released this song as an additional single on New Year's Eve.

8 p.m. - Jagwar Twin - Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)

Emerging out of the California suburbs of Orange County, Jagwar Twin creates alternative rock worlds steeped in lore with accordion hooks, children’s choirs, and gritty breakbeats. This new track gives a nod to the Wonka-universe with its Oompa Loompa chorus.