Fresh Tracks Friday | January 19, 2024

10 a.m. - The Beaches - Blame Brett

The 2x Juno Award-winning Toronto band, The Beaches, channels heartbreak into self-discovery in their sophomore record "Blame My Ex," on which this single appears. 3 of the 4 members of The Beaches were once in a teenage Disney Channel band, but they decided to take a new direction, away from Disney, when they were in high school, and they formed The Beaches with one of their uber fans joining the band.

11 a.m. - joan - feeling like dancing

Joan is an indie-pop duo out of Little Rock, Arkansas. So why did they name their band joan? Turns out both their grandmothers are named Joan and that seemed like a good enough reason. This track is off their 2023 double album "Superglue(d)."

1 p.m. - Stephen Day - Gold Mine

Stephen Day is a 27-year old Georgia native and Nashville resident. He's a modern-day crooner and R&B soul singer. This track came out last week.

2 p.m. - The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

The Black Keys are coming to town! They are playing 2 shows on Main St. during the opening weekend of the Sundance Film Festival at The Marquis. You can catch them tonight and/or Sunday night. This is their brand newest single, which will appear on their new album, "Ohio Players," which is due out April 5.

3 p.m. - Surfer Girl, Moon Taxi - Constellations

The band Surfer Girl is a genre bending, pop-leaning, modern beach rock band. This is their newest track, a collaboration with Moon Taxi, a Nashville based indie alt-rock band.

4 p.m. - The High Hawks - Somewhere South

The High Hawks are a group of musical friends who hail from various jam and Americana bands: including Vince Herman, frontman and festival ring leader from Leftover Salmon; Tim Carbone, ace fiddler and multi-instrumentalist from Railroad Earth; Adam Greuel, ring leader and guitarist from Horseshoes & Hand Grenades; Chad Staehly, keyboardist from Hard Working Americans; Brian Adams bassist for DeadPhish Orchestra; and Will Trask, drummer from Great American Taxi.

5 p.m. - Charlie Parr - Boombox

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Charlie Parr is a Minnesota-based roots musician whose style is deeply tied to the blues and folk traditions of an earlier era. This fresh track came out last week, and it may be one of the songs he'll play when he performs live at The Commonwealth Room in Salt lake City on April 6th.

6 p.m. - Cris Jacobs, Lindsay Lou - Work Song (I Can Still Sing)

Cris Jacobs has a new album coming out in April called "One of These Days." The Infamous Stringdusters serve as the album’s rollicking house band, and other collaborations included tracks with Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Lee Ann Womack, and more. This track, featuring Lindsay Lou, explores the transcendent power of singing.

7 p.m. - Umphrey's McGee with Huey Lewis & The News - Let's Dance

This cover of “Let’s Dance" was originally recorded for Howard Stern’s David Bowie tribute and features Huey Lewis and Jeff Coffin with Umphrey's McGee. Huey Lewis said, “It was a real thrill to sing this with the Umphrey’s guys. " And, he noted, that since he lost his hearing shortly after this recording, this is his last song …

8 p.m. - The Moss - Chapparal

The Moss is a band out of Salt Lake City who are soon to embark on an extensive, multi-city tour. Unfortunately, no shows are currently scheduled for Utah, but they will be appearing at the Treefort Festival in Boise and the BottleRock Festival in Napa, California. This is from their 2023 "Insomnia" EP.