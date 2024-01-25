Fresh Tracks Friday | January 26, 2024

10 a.m. - Freedust - Do Your Thing

The band Freedust is a unique fusion of genres ranging from funk-soul to breaks and electronic jazzy pop. Freedust creates feel-good melodies, irresistibly bouncy beats, and a raw, soulful musical energy with a vintage vibe. Their new track "Do Your Thing" is a great way to start your day - proclaiming your own thing.

11 a.m. - Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill

Here's the latest track by Cage the Elephant. The original members formed their first band while still in high school and performed under the name Perfect Confusion. Unsatisfied with that name as they grew older, they were open to changing it when, according to lead singer Matt Shultz, a seemingly mentally-disturbed man approached the band after a show in 2006, screaming and talking to himself. He kept repeating, "You have to cage the elephant."

1 p.m. - Bleachers - Tiny Moves

The new album "Dirty Hit" by Bleachers is due out March 8th. Their world tour includes a stop at The Great Saltair down in the valley along the shores of the Great Salt Lake on May 18th with Samia. Here's one of the new tracks...

2 p.m. - The Struts - Too Good At Raising Hell

The British 4-piece rock band The Struts are back with "Too Good At Raising Hell" off their 2023 release "Pretty Vicious." The band got their name from an offhand comment about the way they handle themselves on stage and are reputed to be a must-see live act.

3 p.m. - Sam Morrow - By Your Side

Sam Morrow has carved out his own unique sound. A modern-day American roots musician, he's crafted a mix of roadhouse rock & roll, bluesy R&B, and country-fried funky-tonk, driven forward by groove, grease, and guitars.

4 p.m. - Leftover Salmon - Powder Day (feat. Andy Thorn)

This latest release by Leftover Salmon is perfectly timed, as we're all hoping for more powder days AND Leftover Salmon will be right here in Park City next week Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Egyptian Theatre on Main Street. Their tour is taking them through several ski towns including Steamboat, Telluride, Crested Butte, and here. Hopefully they find their powder day.

5 p.m. - Joanne Shaw Taylor - A Good Goodbye

British blues musician Joanne Shaw Taylor made her move to Detroit to better immerse herself in the American Blues scene. Still only in her 30’s, she has become one of the most sought-after guitarists in the world of blues-rock, with 8 acclaimed albums out to date and a new one in the works. Here's her latest single.

6 p.m. - Greyhounds - What's On Your Mind (feat. Jay Mumford)

Greyhounds are a blues-rock duo from Austin, Texas. On their latest recording, "Live on 29th Street Volume IV," they team up with Jay Mumford, a record producer, drummer, multi-instrumentalist, rapper, and writer from New York City.

7 p.m. - Blackberry Smoke - Little Bit Crazy

The Georgia-based band Blackberry Smoke draws inspiration from Southern rock, bluesy-classic-rock and rootsy vintage country. This is off their latest album "Be Right Here," an album they took their time to record as their drummer deals with a brain tumor. Vocalist and lead guitarist Charlie Starr said of the new album, "This album has a swagger to it, a deep in the pocket kind of feel." Enjoy this fresh track from the new album.

8 p.m. - Everybody but Jay - King is Dead (feat. Shawn Eckels)

Everybody but Jay, according to themselves, is the most popular band in their self-coined genre “Renaissance Rock” (a blend of: indie, hip-hop, spoken word ,pop-punk and funk). The band originally formed in Brooklyn as a result of three different people's strange encounters with Jay. This is a fun new danceable track from them, featuring Shawn Eckles, guitarist from Andy Frasco and the U.N.