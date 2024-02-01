Fresh Tracks Friday | February 2, 2024

9 a.m. - DURRY - Who's Laughing Now

Sparked by the COVID-19 shutdown and a move back to the parent's house to ride out the quarantine, the band DURRY was formed by brother and sister, expressing their coming-of-age angst in very trying times. Their first musical release was this pop-punk/alternative anthem “Who's Laughing Now" which opens up with wry, tongue-in-cheek lyrics about the futility of young adulthood our age. This track is from their 2023 "Suburban Legend" album.

10 a.m. - Bowling for Soup - 1985

A newly-released lullaby version of this Bowling For Soup song led us to the 20-year old original, a song our music library had unfortunately missed in 2004. This year, Bowling For Soup embarks on their 30th year together continuing their cheeky take on pop-punk and melodic alt-pop. Enjoy this flashback fresh track about the year 1985.

11 a.m. - flor - ley lines

flor is an indie-pop band originally from Hood River, OR but now based out of Los Angeles. This is the title track to their 2019 album… and a new artist introduced to the KPCW music library.

1 p.m. - The Japanese House - Touching Yourself

Amber Mary Bain, known professionally as The Japanese House, is an English indie pop musician from Buckinghamshire. She explained that her reasons for using a pseudonym include not wanting to be defined by her gender and wanting to avoid the public eye. This track is off her "In The End It Always Does" album, released in 2023.

2 p.m. - John Craigie, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings - California Sober

This fresh track is off Craigie's 2024 album "Pagan Church." His music has been described as serious folk with humorous storytelling. John Craigie is scheduled to perform at The State Room in Salt Lake City for three nights, February 16th through the 18th.

3 p.m. - JJ Grey & Mofro - Wonderland

JJ Grey and Mofro have a new album coming out in February titled "Olustee." The album, Grey's first in 8 long years, contains songs created from his personal stories with universal themes of redemption, rebirth, hard luck, and inner peace. Grey’s gritty baritone drips with honest passion and testifies with a preacher’s foot-pounding fervor to the sentiments he is expressing.

4 p.m. - Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy

Blues, country, and Americana singer/songwriter and guitarist Charley Crockett is hailed as a “must-see live performer” by Rolling Stone. Charley Crockett crafts his singular “Gulf & Western” sound by synthesizing country, blues, soul, Cajun, R&B and other pieces of American Roots music. This title track of his newest album is a personal song, offering a provocative idea about America.

5 p.m. - Omar Coleman, Eddie Roberts - Slow Down Baby

Hailing from the West Side of Chicago, Omar Coleman grew up entrenched in soul music and black music that defined the era in the mid-90s. Living Blues Magazine describes Coleman as "...confident in his abilities as a singer, harmonica player and songwriter. [He is] is steeped in the classic blues sounds of his home city yet unafraid to take them in a more contemporary direction."

6 p.m. - Gary Clark Jr. - Hyperwave

Here's the latest from 4-time GRAMMY-Award winner Gary Clark Jr. from his recent "JPEG RAW" album. The new album sounds intriguing as it formulated into a story line of our recent times. First, it’s about angst and confusion, the unknown. Next, it’s about looking at ourselves internally. And then it’s about what comes after: the hope and triumph.

7 p.m. - The Commonheart - Believer

Pittsburgh-based band The Commonheart is a 9-piece group bonded together by familial-like ties and a desire to foster spiritual uplift. Their genre can be described as blues, vintage soul, and rock. This is their latest single.

8 p.m. - Mike Zito - Life is Hard

This is a pretty heavy blues track for the Blues-lovers out there. It's by Mike Zito, one of the most highly praised artists in the contemporary blues space today

maintaining his honesty, authenticity and integrity.