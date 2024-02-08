Fresh Tracks Friday | February 9, 2024

9 a.m. - Struttin' - The New Respects

The New Respects are a Nashville-based, family band that mesh pop, soul, and rock & roll with overlays of acoustic tones. Struttin' is a single they released in January of this y ear…. Brand new music for your 9am Fresh Track!

10 a.m. - Snow Day - Kendell Street Company, Andy Torn

Virginia's Kendall Street Company are no strangers to having a wild time. This genre-fluid, eclectic rock group has been compared to the dynamic jams of Umphrey's McGee and Widespread Panic, the songwriting skills of John Prine, the experimental-psychedelia of Pink Floyd, and the off-color humor of Ween and They Might Be Giants. This fresh track features Andy Thorn - banjo player for Leftover Salmon, who were in town last weekend for an extended run at Egyptian Theatre.

11 a.m. - falling in love - joan

Joan is an indie-pop duo out of Little Rock, Arkansas. Why did they name their band Joan? Turns out both their grandmothers are named Joan and that seemed like a good enough reason. This track is in honor of falling in love and for Valentines Day, which is next week.

1 p.m. - Everybody Knows I'm High - SHAED

SHAED is an alternative indie pop trio based in Washington, D.C. The band's name, spelled S-H-A-E-D, is from a fantasy novel they all read when forming the band. “Shaed” is a magical cloak that contrasts shadow and light – a difference they aim to create in their music.

2 p.m. - Beautiful Lie - The Goo Goo Dolls

Already 4 decades in, multi-platinum-selling and 4x Grammy Award-nominated rock band The Goo Goo Dolls are still writing, recording and touring steadily. This is their most recent single, which they describe as 'a simple song, very chill.'

3 p.m. - Mardi Gras Morning - Saint Brass, Trombone Shorty, Samuel Cyrus

Well, Mardi Gras is next Tuesday so the social krewe parades are in full swing in New Orleans this weekend and up through Tuesday. A unique aspect of New Orleans Mardi Gras morning is the meeting of the Mardi Gras Indians, parading their new beaded suits. This new song by Saint Brass featuring Trombone Shorty is all about what happens Mardi Gras morning.

4 p.m. - Have A Talk With God - Mike Zito

Mike Zito is one of the most celebrated artists in the contemporary blues arena today. His new album Life Is Hard is due out this month and is what Zito considers his best album to date. Zito and his wife Laura concocted the plan that he would pour his heart out in music after her death from cancer, and Life is Hard is the album that came after she passed away last year

5 p.m. - Turn the Lights Back On - Billy Joel

This song is by request from DJ Taylor Irvine who wanted to hear the new tracks Billy Joel will be releasing. Joel is a six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductee and Kennedy Center® honoree. This is his first new song in decades...so turn the light back on for Billy Joel.

6 p.m. - Take The High Road - Sarah Jarosz

Sarah Jarosz is playing at The Depot in Salt Lake City on February 20th. And if you dig her there, she's also going to be headlining at the Ogden Music Festival in Ogden, UT over the May 31st through June 2nd weekend. Her newest album is titled Polaroid Lovers, on which all the songs are snapshots of different love stories from her past.

7 p.m. - Glitter & Honey - Del Water Gap

Del Water Gap is the solo project of Brooklyn, NY- based songwriter and producer S. Holden Jaffe. Jaffe says he is inspired by "Romantic encounters and dimly lit rooms"

8 p.m. - Dangerous Game - Blu DeTiger

This track will appear on singer and bassist Blu DeTiger's debut LP ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’, which comes out in March. Blu DeTiger says, “This album is about really enjoying the high moments in life, but also learning how to talk yourself out of the low moments and become your own best friend.”