Fresh Tracks Friday | March 8, 2024

9 a.m. - Lake Street Drive - Good Together

This 5-piece band describes their music as "a boldly original cross-pollination of soul, folk, jazz, classic pop, and more." This fresh track is the title track of their new album, which they describe as "our way of saying, ‘Take your joy very seriously.’” Lake Street Dive will be performing this summer at Red Butte Garden Concert Series on July 23rd.

10 a.m. - David Shaw - Alabama

Here is a timely new track by David Shaw, frontman of The Revivalists. Shaw wrote the track in support of reproductive rights following the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling in February that frozen embryos are legally considered children. Shaw sings in the lyrics, “Alabama, you’re breaking my heart.”

11 a.m. - The Struts - How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)

The Struts are a British rock band formed in Derby, Derbyshire in 2012. This is their most recent release, a song they describe as having a Rod Stewart vibe and backing vocals like any good Fleetwood Mac song, which is never a bad thing.

1 p.m. - Blu DeTiger - Kiss

This track will appear on singer and bassist Blu DeTiger's debut LP "All I Ever Want Is Everything," which comes out in March. Of the LP she said, “This album is about really enjoying the high moments in life, but also learning how to talk yourself out of the low moments and become your own best friend.”

2 p.m. - Peech - Something I Can Lose (feat. Emma Rae)

Here's a tender new track by Park City local Harry Lawson, aka. Peech., in a duet with Emma Rae. “Something I Could Lose” is an acoustic ballad about losing your soulmate. About the empty space they leave behind.

3 p.m. - Kitchen Dwellers - Here We Go (feat. Lindsay Lou)

Kitchen Dwellers is a 4-piece band from Bozeman, Montana playing "psychedelic Americana" bluegrass. This new recording, which features Lindsay Lou, appears on their recent "Seven Devils" album, and is said to be a music lament about the epidemic of shootings in America.

4 p.m. - Pigeons Playing Ping Pong - Day In Time (feat. Smile High)

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is known for their high-energy, psychedelic funk shows. This Maryland quartet has a new album coming out next month, and this is the title track, "Day In Time."

5 p.m. - The Lil Smokies - Going to California

The Lil Smokies are a string band out of Missoula, MT. This is a slightly older track from them, but it's a very unique cover of a Led Zeppelin tune that they included in their SnowGhost series of "grassed up covers." The Lil Smokies are playing next weekend in Salt Lake at The State Room.

6 p.m. - Cory Henry - Burdens Down (feat. Eric Gales)

Cory Henry is a multi GRAMMY-Award winning singer, songwriter, and producer, a multi-instrumentalist and keyboard master. He was formerly a member of the acclaimed jazz fusion group Snarky Puppy. Cory has made his mark across multiple genres, including jazz, R&B, Latin, gospel and more. He has a new album out titled "Church," and that's where we're going with this raucous fresh track.

7 p.m. - The Motet - Love Time

The Motet are a funkified, soul and jazz-influenced, six-piece band out of Denver, Colorado. They recently played Salt Lake City, with their new female vocalist, Sarah Clarke, who is heard on this new track.

8 p.m. - Cage the Elephant - Out Loud

This is off Cage the Elephant's new album, "Neon Pill," which is due out in May. The band will be performing in Salt Lake City this summer at….get this dramatic name change…. at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre…formerly USANA Amphitheatre. They are performing with Young The Giant and with Bakar.