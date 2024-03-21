Fresh Tracks Friday | March 22, 2024

9 a.m. - Seranation - Not Today

Do you ever have that feeling that you just don't want to get up today? Here's a song from the band Seranation to back you up on that feeling. Seranation is a high energy Pop-Reggae/Rock band from St. Petersburg FL. Their new single reminds you to not get too caught up in the day-to-day grind.

10 a.m. - Smallpools - Night Shift

Smallpools is a Nashville-based indie-rocking trio who are soon to release their third album "Ghost Town Road." Smallpools will be performing live at The Complex in Salt Lake City along with the band Almost Monday on Wednesday, April 24th.

11 a.m. - The Hip Abduction - An Island Still Remains

The Hip Abduction are a six-piece band from St Petersburg, FL formed over a mutual appreciation for West African and early Jamaican reggae/dub music. The band says they started off as a reggae band, then became more of a jam band, then got into indie pop, and now reside comfortably amongst those genres. This is one of their most recently-released singles with a dreamy island vibe.

1 p.m. - Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors - Suffering

Drawing influence from Tom Petty and Bob Dylan, Drew Holcomb has found his place in today's landscape of singer/songwriter Americana. "Suffering," this latest single, just came out 2 days ago, so here's a particularly fresh Fresh Track for your listening adventure. Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors will be performing at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City on May 4th.

2 p.m. - Ballyhoo! - Four Days

Ballyhoo! is an American reggae rock and punk band from Aberdeen, Maryland. What is a Ballyhoo - you ask? It's definition is "a noisy attention-getting demonstration or talk." We're bringing you this Fresh Track also as a concert announcement, as Ballyhoo will be playing at The Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City on May 16th.

3 p.m. - Almost Monday - Sweet Feelings

Almost Monday channel a musical alchemy befitting of their Southern California roots. After countless garage jams, D.I.Y. gigs in the back of a surf shop, and innumerable hours writing together, the San Diego trio bottle California sunshine in their funky basslines, ecstatic choruses, and danceable grooves. Almost Monday will be performing live at The Complex in Salt Lake City along with the band Smallpools on Wednesday, April 24th.

4 p.m. - Fat Mezz - Sleepin' With The Fish

Fat Mezz is a rock band from South Jersey with a sound rooted in a mix of blues, rock, jam, psychedelia, and soul. The band's name is a tribute to Milton “Mezz” Mezzrow, a jazz clarinetist and saxophonist. After years of playing cover shows, they released their first original tracks in mid-2023. This one was released earlier this year.

5 p.m. - Ries Brothers - Your Friday Night

The Ries Brothers a duo from St Petersburg, FL, who blend rock, blues, jam, funk, and reggae into a soulful-sophisticated sound. The brothers started playing the Florida bar circuit as young teenagers where they were discovered by the band Chicago and were taken out on two regional tours prompting them to leave school and focus on music full time.

6 p.m. - Kris Lager & The Assembly of Assassins - Aim It at the Milky Way

This is a live take of Kris Lager with a band of notables collectively called' The Assembly of Assassins.' This was recorded live on March 9th, 2024 at the Benson Theatre in Omaha, Nebraska. Kris Lager will be performing at The Powder Keg at Powder Mountain on March 24th and 25th.

7 p.m. - Big Something & Andy Frasco & the U.N. - Clouds

Hailing from the North Carolina countryside, or “The Middle of Nowhere,” as it’s proudly dubbed on their debut album, the 6-headed musical monster known as 'Big Something' has steadily become one of the most unique and exciting rock bands to emerge from the Southeast. This track is off their 2023 album "Headspace" and features Andy Frasco & The U.N. amongst this big electric sound. Andy Frasco & The U.N. will be in Salt Lake City on April 13th at The Commonwealth Room.

8 p.m. - The Medicine Company - Lighthouse

Emerging from the vibrant Salt Lake City music scene, The Medicine Company, or MedCo, is a blend of Southern hard rock blues and singer/songwriter poetic- lyricism, layered with a classic rock, psychedelic-guitar energy.