Fresh Tracks Friday | April 5, 2024

9 a.m. - Royal & the Serpent & GAYLE - kinda smacks

Los Angeles-based Ryan Santiago is the musical creative behind Royal & The Serpent. Her style has been described as "dramatic alt-electro-pop." This fresh track feels like a good way to start your Friday - give it a listen.

10 a.m. - The Day - Sidelines

The Day are a duo separated by time and space, as one member is in Belgium and the other in Germany. In their musical collaboration, "Sidelines," they demonstrate "a sparse, springy and rapturous dynamic alternates with a wildly imaginative dream-pop harmony."

11 a.m. - Staycation - Back

Heavily inspired by alternative pop/indie rock bands and artists like Rex Orange County, Parcels, Dayglow, and Mac Demarco — Salt Lake City band Staycation is one that thrives on great music, hanging out, and enjoying the simple things in life. This is off their 2024 self-titled album "Staycation."

1 p.m. - Britti - There Ain't Nothing

Singer-songwriter Britti recently released her first album, produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. The album is titled "Hello, I'm Britti," and it is a love letter to her adopted home of New Orleans.

2 p.m. - Royal Bliss - Never (Acoustic)

Royal Bliss is a locally-based rock band formed in 1997 in Salt Lake City. They have new music coming out, including this fresh single. If you dig the track or the band, you should know that Royal Bliss will be performing live on Main Street Park City tonight at The Cabin!

3 p.m. - Sam Morrow - Searching for Paradise

Sam Morrow is working out his own version of modern-day American roots music: a mix of roadhouse rock & roll, bluesy R&B, and country-fried funky-tonk, driven by groove, grease, and guitars! His new album "On The Ride Here" is out now, and here's one of his newest tracks.

4 p.m. - UB40 - Home

UB40 is back in action! They have a new album coming out called "UB45." Where did the name UB40 come from? When the original band members got together in 1978, they were all unemployed and collecting unemployment benefits ("the dole") with the government issued UB40 card. UB40 will be performing here in town at the Amphitheatre at Canyons Village on July 19th.

5 p.m. - Chris O'Leary - Lost My Mind

Chris O'Leary’s musical background includes duties as lead singer and front man for Levon Helm’s band, The Barnburners. O'Leary is a devastatingly soulful vocalist, dynamic harmonica master and superlative songwriter, placing him among the blues and roots world's most talented unsung heroes.

6 p.m. - Randy Carson & Willie Nelson - I Gotta Get Drunk

It's time for a Friday night drinking song — this one, a duet by Willie Nelson and Randy Carson. You all know who Willie Nelson is...Randy Carson comes from deep Texas Country Music roots. Randy’s dad “Little Joe Carson”, was and still is, one of the most respected country singers from Texas. This track is off Randy Carson's new "Life Is Good" album.

7 p.m. - Seth Walker - Take Me to the River

Seth Walker is often noted as one of the most prolific contemporary Americana artists on the scene today. He’s a multi-dimensional talent who combines a gift for melody and lyric alongside a rich, Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true blue knack for getting around on the guitar. You could say this is a remake of the 1978 Talking Heads classic, but did you know it was originally recorded by Al Green in 1974? Many other bands have covered it since then.

8 p.m. - Two Door Cinema Club - Happy Customers

Two Door Cinema Club are an Irish band, formed in 2007, from Bangor, County Down, Ireland. After recently appearing on Late Night with Seth Myers, Two Door Cinema Club will be in concert at The Union — a venue in Salt Lake City — on Friday, May 24th.