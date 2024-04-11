Fresh Tracks Friday | April 12, 2024

9 a.m. - Ryan Innes, Koda Kids & Nathan Fields - Built for a Lifetime

Ryan Innes attended the media music program at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah and also performed in the a capella group Vocal Point. He has held residency at The Montage Deer Valley, was a contestant on "The Voice," and appeared on NBC's "Songland" show. During the winter you may have caught him playing après ski at The Pendry. This is his newest single, a sonically deep and moving anthem of resilience.

10 a.m. - The Beaches - Edge of the Earth

The 2-time Juno Award-winning Toronto band The Beaches channels heartbreak into self-discovery in their sophomore record "Blame My Ex," on which this single appears. Three of the four members of The Beaches were once in a teenage Disney Channel band, but they decided to take a new direction, away from Disney, when they were in high school, and they formed The Beaches with one of their uber fans joining the band.

11 a.m. - Kyshona - Comin' Out Swingin' (feat. Kelvin Armstrong)

With the background of a licensed music therapist, the curiosity of a writer, the patience of a friend, the vision of a social entrepreneur, the resolve of an activist, and the voice of a singer, Kyshona is unrelenting in her pursuit for the healing power of song.

1 p.m. - The Talbott Brothers - The Road

Here's the latest from The Talbott Brothers. It's a song about the less-glamorous side of being touring musicians — late night drives, missing home, and performing for strangers. They'll be performing April 25th in Salt Lake City at The Soundwell.

2 p.m. - Big Head Todd & The Monsters - Thunderbird

Big Head Todd & The Monsters promise a new album to be out on May 3rd titled "Her Way Out." This fresh track from the new album is inspired by the film "American Graffiti." They sing about the “Thunderbird rising at the edge of town”, a lyrical reference to drag racing and love never caught.

3 p.m. - Yarn - Heart So Hard

The band Yarn has been together for over 17 years and put out 10 albums. They have a new album coming out this summer called "Born, Blessed, Grateful & Alive." In describing this fresh track, the band says it evokes the emotional shifts that occur when you move from feeling desperately alone to finding peace in that loneliness.

4 p.m. - Charlie Parr - Sloth

Prolific Minnesota-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Charlie Parr is a folk troubadour in the truest sense: taking to the road between shows, writing and rewriting songs as he plays, fueled by a belief that music is eternal and cannot be claimed or adequately explained. Parr has a new album that just came out in March called "Little Sun." We're going to listen to one of the tracks from that album...this is "Sloth."

5 p.m. - The Mavericks with Nicole Atkins - Live Close By (Visit Often)

The Mavericks are an eclectic rock and country band from Miami. This fresh track with a sense of humor is from their upcoming album "Moon & Stars." The song's premise offers an option for modern relationships.

6 p.m. - Tinsley Ellis - Devil in the Room

So the story goes that BB King handed a young Tinsley Ellis a broken guitar string from the stage during a show, and from then forward, Ellis was determined to be a Blues guitarist. He's performing Monday, April 22 at The State Room in Salt Lake and he'll be back in Park City for three nights at Egyptian Theatre October 24th thru 26th.

7 p.m. - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Alice in the Bluegrass

Molly Tuttle is a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter with a lifelong love of bluegrass. Her fellow musicians in her band Golden highway are virtuosos, each in their own right. You can see Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the Ogden Music Festival, which will be May 31st thru June 2nd.

8 p.m. - The Black Keys - This Is Nowhere

The Black Keys, Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach, are originally from Akron, Ohio, a location they describe as "a gritty post-industrial town" and the birth place of rubber companies, waffle cones, oatmeal, and LeBron James. Their new album "Ohio Players" involves their hometown as a third party, formative to their music and foundation.