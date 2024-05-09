Fresh Tracks Friday | May 10, 2024

9 a.m. - Telander - Imposter Syndrome

Zack Telander is a YouTube content creator, a musician, a weightlifting coach, a grappling strength coach, and the creator of this first fresh track of the day. "Imposter Syndrome" is one of his latest.

10 a.m. - Ben Goldsmith - Love Again

Ben Goldsmith is a multi-dimensional singer-songwriter and artist making lyrically-driven music. This fresh track came out just last week. It's a nice, poppy tune to start your day.

11 a.m. - Dyzack - You've Got It Right

Dyzack, the stage name for musician Erik Holand, is a Dutch singer, songwriter, guitar virtuoso and one man band from The Hague, The Netherlands. This is one of his most recent releases from 2024. The name Dyzack means "a very spiritual person who often relies on intuition for decision making."

1 p.m. - Jesse Roper - Way Down In The Valley

Jesse Roper is based out of Victoria, British Columbia. He is known as a blues/Americana artist with a penchant for writing modern indie-infused blues music.

2 p.m. - Marc Scibilia - More To This

When Marc Scibilia's five-year-old daughter asked him about death, his words failed. So he sat on his back steps and wrote "More to This" — a plaintive tune about life’s big dilemmas and blessings shared with those we love.

3 p.m. - Couch - Jessie (Live in LA)

Couch is a Boston-based septet that infuses pop songs with funk, R&B, jazz, and rock influences. Their vibrant sound is further defined by the members’ personal training in jazz, a-cappella, and musical theatre. This is a live recording from their recent "Sunshower- Live in L.A." EP.

4 p.m. - Cris Jacobs & Billy Strings - Poor Davey

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Cris Jacobs has a new album out called "One of These Days." This new track features a collaboration with acoustic-virtuoso Billy Strings. It tells a dark tale, based on actual events, of young man who grew up in a house where years earlier a teenager had murdered his family, and now circumstances repeat themselves.

5 p.m. - Phish - Evolve

Phish is a long-standing jam-band from Vermont. They have a new album in the works, called "Evolve," which should be out in mid-July. This is their first studio recording in four years, and this is the first single from that upcoming album.

6 p.m. - Mike Zito - Dying To Do Wrong

Mike Zito is one of the most celebrated artists in the contemporary blues arena today. Zito considers his new album "Life Is Hard" to be his best album to date. Zito will be performing at The State Room in SLC on May 30th if you want to catch him live.

7 p.m. - PJ Morton - Smoke and Mirrors

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer PJ Morton has a new album in the works. "Capetown To Cairo" should be released in mid-June. Morton is a New Orleans native, and in addition to his solo projects, he is also the keyboard player for the band Maroon 5.

8 p.m. - Goth Babe & Surfaces - Mexico

Goth Babe is the performance name for Griff Washburn, a young man who knows how to enjoy himself. He currently lives and writes music on a 36-ft sailboat with his dog Sadie. He wrote this track while exploring the west coast of Mexico — an adventure that lends an obvious influence to this song.