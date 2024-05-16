Fresh Tracks Friday | May 17, 2024

9 a.m. - Otis Kane - Morning Sun

We start this Fresh Tracks Friday morning with a morning-love-song by Otis Kane. Los Angeles-based producer and multi-instrumentalist Anthony Vasquez (aka Otis Kane) started out behind the mixing desk, but he soon stepped out as a vocalist and R&B artist in his own right. His sound is funky, organic, and highly detailed from years of work as a producer.

10 a.m. - Wallows - A Warning

Wallows' musical style has been described as: alternative rock, post-punk, power pop, indie rock, bedroom pop, indie pop and surf punk. After initially forming a band in their early teens, they have gone through a few different band names, now calling themselves Wallows after a skateboarding spot in Hawaii that was made famous in a 1987 skateboarding documentary.

11 a.m. - American Authors - My Last Dime

American Authors are a New York-based pop-rock band who met as students at Boston's Berklee College of Music. It was just announced — there will be a new concert series at the Utah Film Studios this summer kicking off on June 29th, with American Authors along with Max Frost. So in honor of that, here's the latest release by American Authors.

1 p.m. - Alec Benjamin - Ways To Go (feat. Khalid)

Alec Benjamin's new album "12 Notes" just came out last week. Benjamin is a multi-platinum, singer-songwriter who made himself a name by performing in the parking lots outside major concert venues…until he became an opener on John Mayer's tour in 2023. Here's a track off the new album.

2 p.m. - Michael Marcagi - Scared To Start (feat. Joy Oladokun)

Micheal Marcagi is from Cleveland , Ohio. He performed at the Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City this week, and perhaps he included this new track, one which he recorded recently with Joy Oladokun. This is his latest fresh track.

3 p.m. - Pokey LaFarge - Run Run Run

Pokey LaFarge's new album is titled "Rhumba Country." "Rhumba Country" is said to be 'an album that inspires and brings people together. A celebration of life and love. It's medicine for the soul.' Pokey LaFarge is one of the artists scheduled to perform at this year's Fort Desolation Festival in Torrey, Utah over the June 6th-8th weekend.

4 p.m. - The Dip - Doing the Thing

The Dip is a funk, rhythm and blues band that was formed in 2013 by music students at the University of Washington in Seattle. The band combines a typical pop instrumentation with a 3-part horn section. They are scheduled to play in SLC in November.

5 p.m. - Teddy Swims - Hammer to the Heart

Jaten Collin Dimsdale, also known pseudonymously as Teddy Swims, is an American singer-songwriter whose music blends genres including R&B, soul, country, and pop. This track is off Teddy Swims' "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5)" album, a 2024 follow up to his 2023 album of the same name that was "Part I." This version includes 4 new songs.

6 p.m. - Cris Jacobs - Heavy Water

Cris Jacobs' new album is called "One of These Days" and was produced by Dobro master Jerry Douglas. On the album, The Infamous Stringdusters serve as the album’s rollicking house band, and other collaborations included tracks with Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Lee Ann Womack, and more.

7 p.m. - Max Frost - Black Hole Love

Max Frost is an American singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist from Austin, Texas. It was just announced there's going to be a new concert series at the Utah Film Studios this summer kicking off on June 29th with Max Frost and American Authors both performing.

8 p.m. - Sun Room - Hate It When You Call

Sun Room first formed by playing local house shows amongst the young surf community in Southern California, but after a series of viral moments, two of their singles, "Crashed My Bike" and "Something That You're Missing," were included on the Netflix series "Outer Banks." Obviously this exposure increased their following and advanced their careers. Here's their latest recording.