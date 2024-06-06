Fresh Tracks Friday | June 7, 2024

9 a.m. - Imagine Dragons - Nice to Meet You

Imagine Dragons is officially based in Las Vegas, but their origin story started at BYU in Provo, Utah where three original members were students. They have a new album coming out on June 28th, and they are scheduled for two consecutive nights at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre — which we formerly knew as USANA Amphitheatre — on October 11th and 12th. This is their latest single.

10 a.m. - Aloe Blacc - Lithium

On this fresh track, Aloe Blacc covers Nirvana's 1991 hit. For Blacc's new "Rock My Soul" EP, he decided to cover 90's alternative rock hits in his own style.

11 a.m. - almost monday - can't slow down

almost monday channel a musical alchemy befitting of their Southern California roots. After countless garage jams, D.I.Y. gigs in the back of a surf shop, and innumerable hours writing together, the San Diego trio bottle California sunshine in their funky basslines, ecstatic choruses, and danceable grooves.

1 p.m. - Stephen Day - Drive South

Stephen Day is a 27 year old Georgia native, and Nashville resident. He's a modern-day crooner and R&B soul singer with a new album in the works.

2 p.m. - Flow Tribe - Higher Vibration

Flow Tribe is a sextet out of New Orleans with a funky playful vibe. They have evolved into one of New Orleans’ tightest, most consistently entertaining bands. Their new album, "Garden of Earthly Delights," just dropped. Check out one of the new tunes.

3 p.m. - Sitting on Stacy - Marching to the Grave

Sitting On Stacy is a three-piece band from Southern California that blend elements of rock, indie, ska and punk. This is off their recent album "Looking Past Red Flags."

4 p.m. - Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore - Trying To Be Free (feat. The Guilty Ones)

Dave Alvin is a Grammy Award winning songwriter, singer, producer and self described “barroom guitarist.” He is considered by many to be one of the pivotal pioneers of Americana music. He has a forthcoming album collaboration, with Texan singer-songwriter Jimmie Dale Gilmore, titled "Texicali," coming out soon.

5 p.m. - The String Cheese Incident - County Road Blues

Throughout the band’s 30+ year career, they have become known for their immersive live show experience that pushes genre, and experiential boundaries time and again. The Colorado-bred six-piece plays a cross-genre music-scape that incorporates everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia. They will be in concert at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre on June 26th in Salt Lake City.

6 p.m. - Dangermuffin - I Will Never Forget

Dangermuffin is a rock band from Folly Beach, South Carolina. Their music crosses the borders of Americana, Folk, Jam, and Rock. Their new album was recorded in Echo Mountain, a church turned into a legendary recording studio in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina.

7 p.m. - Madeline Hawthorne - Night Ride

Born in New England, based in Bozeman Montana, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Madeline Hawthorne pens the kind of tunes you listen to on a cross-country trek to start anew or in the dead of night when you just need a reminder that somebody’s listening. Madeline Hawthorne's new single "Night Ride" is about all the time she got with her husband during the pandemic, the unexpected silver lining to a difficult time.

8 p.m. - MisterWives - Organized Chaos

MisterWives is surprisingly NOT from Utah! In fact, they are based in New York City. MisterWives create an unusual blend of synth-pop, folk, and indie rock. They released this single a few weeks ago.