Fresh Tracks Friday | June 21, 2024

9 a.m. - T Bird and the Breaks - Just Like Rocky

T Bird and The Breaks are an Austin-based band that have been on-again/off-again since their inception in 2007. They must be on-again as they just released this motivating new single, "Just Like Rocky."

10 a.m. - ZG Smith - Work That Magic

ZG Smith is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who is half of the duo that makes up the band Smooth Hound Smith. He describes himself as a folk-singer-songwriter, artist from Los Angeles who now calls Nashville home. He spent his youth surfing, performing complex percussion routines in an award-winning high school drumline, experimenting with various elicit substances, and earning a bachelor’s degree in Ethnomusicology. This is his latest track.

11 a.m. - Meghan Trainor - Crushin' (feat. Lawrence)

Meghan Trainor returns with another of her catchy, girl-power ditties. Similar to Miley Cyrus' "Flowers", this poppier, lighter fresh track expands on the concept of being your own best admirer first. This song features members of the band Lawrence.

1 p.m. - The Heavy Heavy - Happiness

The Heavy Heavy are a 5 piece retro- inspired rock band, making the music the sixties forgot — with bombastic soul and peaceful goals. After their 2023 debut EP, they were variously compared to Jefferson Airplane and The Mommas and The Poppas. They have a new album in the works that leans away from Laurel Canyon-esque folk-rock and fully embraces their British roots. They described this song as having a "summery, flowery feel."

2 p.m. - The Dip - Fill My Cup

The Dip is a funk, rhythm and blues band that was formed in 2013 by music students at the University of Washington. The band combines a typical pop instrumentation with a 3-part horn section. This fresh track is the title track of their forthcoming album "Fill My Cup."

3 p.m. - Allen Stone - A Fathers Song

Inspired by and released to coincide with Father's Day is Allen Stone's latest work, "A Father's Song." So to all the fathers out there, this one is for you today and every day.

4 p.m. - Dylan Cloud - Far Too Long

Dylan Cloud has lived and traveled all over the world, playing his unique whiskey blues sound. He's a story-teller who embraces the blues as a great way to say everything that he wants, without giving too much away.

5 p.m. - Marc Broussard - Give You the World

Here's the latest from R&B soul-singer Marc Broussard. Hailing from Lafayette Louisiana, Broussard grew up in a musical family and quickly took after his father, Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist, Ted Broussard. Marc Broussard will be performing three nights at the historic Egyptian Theatre, June 27th thru 29th.

6 p.m. - Proxima Parada - So Many Ways to Get Downtown

Proxima Parada is a 6-piece band from San Luis Obispo, California. They create their music with wild fantasies of promoting joy, human connection, and making introspection sexy again.

7 p.m. - lovelytheband - feel like summer

lovelytheband translate emotions, anxieties, and feelings into lush, layered, and lively indie pop anthems. Lead singer Mitchy Collins said, “In the songs, I’m talking about life, trials, tribulations, depression, anxiety, and stuff I deal with as well as the headaches that come along with the good and bad days." Here's their latest release, just in time for summer.

8 p.m. - Underground Springhouse - Southern Wind

Underground Springhouse explores reggae, country, and funk influences within a rock ‘n roll context. Like many a fabled band before them, the members of Underground Springhouse met in Athens, Georgia and went from college-radio and campus-party-band to touring the east coast and making a bigger name for themselves.