Fresh Tracks Friday | July 5, 2024

9 a.m. - almost monday - tidal wave

almost monday is an indie pop trio who channel a musical alchemy befitting of their Southern California roots. They bottle California sunshine in their funky basslines, ecstatic choruses, and danceable grooves. This is their latest single.

10 a.m. - Wilderado - Bad Luck

This is a new single from Wilderado's forthcoming album "Talker," which is due out in September. When asked, lead singer Max Rainer said this "track felt like a safe place for pessimism and the reality that growing older kind of sucks."

11 a.m. - Futurebirds - Solitaires

Futurebirds are a 7-piece band of brothers out of Athens, Georgia. The band has been together for 15 years and are considered "road-warriors" for their heavy touring schedule. Their new EP is titled "Easy Company." Here's a new track from the EP.

1 p.m. - Melt - Plant the Garden

New York City-based band Melt is made up of four young, groovy musicians who began touring during their weekends at college. Their debut album comes out later this year, but we have a sneak-peek with this single. They will be at The State Room in Salt Lake City in October, if you want to check them out.

2 p.m. - Rebelution & Unified Highway - Pay No Mind

Rebelution is the Grammy-nominated, Billboard Chart-Topping California Reggae band with far-reaching international appeal. This is their latest track, a collaboration with Unified Highway.

3 p.m. - Duane Betts - Colors Fade

Duanne Betts said of his debut solo album "Wild & Precious Life," "It felt like the right time to make something that was entirely my own vision." He adds, "This is a record that guitar players will love, but at its core, it's really a song record. It's an album about who I am, where I come from, and what I believe in."

4 p.m. - J-Rad Cooley - Sad on the Inside

J-Rad Cooley is a harmonica and a piano player, as well as an original songwriter, from Salt Lake City, Utah. This is brand new music from J-Rad Cooley, off his new album "My Trying Side."

5 p.m. - Michael Louis Austin - Louisiana

Michael Louis Austin says he wrote his first song on a toy guitar when he was four years old. In 2020, he moved to Salt Lake City and started his band. Michael Louis Austin is performing tonight in Heber City at Melvin's Public House, if you want to check him out.

6 p.m. - Eddie 9V - Saratoga

Eddie 9 Volt is credited with reinvigorating the South's proud music scene. From an underage aspirant watching musicians load into Atlanta's fabled music clubs to finally getting inside as a musician himself to play those venues, he has been studying and channeling his music heroes and honing his style. "Saratoga" is his latest release.

7 p.m. - Staycation - Songs 4 You

Staycation is a local band from Salt Lake City. The band started out as a group of friends performing together at an open mic night. For all you locals in town right now — here's a song for the soundtrack to your own "staycation."

8 p.m. - True Strays - Sweet Love Sweet Salvation

"Sweet Love Sweet Salvation" is a new track on True Strays' new EP "Matters To You." True Strays are a duo from Bristol, England enamored with the Americana-Roots-Rock genre and a mix of modern and retro sounds.