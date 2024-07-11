Fresh Tracks Friday | July 12, 2024

9 a.m. - Joss Stone - Fell in Love with a Boy (Live)

Joss Stone is a Grammy and Brit Award winning vocalist, who rose to fame in late 2003 with her multi-platinum debut album, "The Soul Sessions" This fresh live track is off Joss Stone's first ever live album, "20 Years of Soul, Live in Concert", which is hot off the press!

10 a.m. - Lake Street Dive - Party on the Roof

This is off Lake Street Dive's newest album, "Good Together" The 5-piece Lake Street Dive have pushed the possibilities of pop music as a unifying force, not only through their eclectic sound—a boldly original cross-pollination of soul, folk, jazz, and classic pop, but also through the energy of their live shows. The band is performing at Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City on July 23rd, for those of you who get the chance to engage in that energy.

11 a.m. - Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Sierra Ferrell is a singer-songwriter and musician from West Virginia, whose music incorporates elements of folk, bluegrass, gypsy jazz, and Latin styles such as tango and calypso music. She has a unique and textured voice that can as easily draw you to the stages of the Grand Ol' Opry as to a street side cafe in Paris. This track is from her recent "Trail of Flowers" album.

1 p.m. - Los Lonely Boys - See Your Face

Los Lonely Boys are a power-trio of brothers from San Angelo, Texas. They play a style of music they call "Tex-i-can Rock n' Roll", combining elements of rock and roll, Texas blues, brown-eyed soul, country, and Tejano (tay-ha-no) music. "See Your Face" is a brand new track that came out last week.

2 p.m. - The Japanese House - :)

The song title of this Fresh Track is the combination of two punctuation symbols: a colon followed by a 'close parentheses' symbol, or what we sometimes shorthand for a 'smiley face'. Amber Mary Bain, known professionally as the Japanese House, is an English indie pop musician from Buckinghamshire. This is her latest music...whatever it's called...it has a nice breezy fluidity to it.

3 p.m. - Zach Bryan - Sandpaper (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

The background beat of this Zach Bryan song clearly refers back to Springsteen's 1984 hit "I'm On Fire" At a live show in Brooklyn in March 2024, Springsteen surprisingly took the stage and swapped verses with Bryan to the delight of the fans.... And that has led to this recorded duet by them on Bryan's newest album "The Great American Bar Scene", which came out last week.

4 p.m. - JD McPherson - Sunshine Getaway

JD McPherson has a new album in the works titled "Nite Owl". This is the first single. McPherson hails from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and is known for a retro sound rooted in the rock and roll, rockabilly, and rhythm and blues music of the 1950s. JD McPherson will be in concert at The Commonwealth Room in Salt lake City on November 21st

5 p.m. - Nils Landgren Funk Unit - If You Like It

The Nils Landgren Funk Unit is celebrating 30 years of the band with a brand new album. "Raw" which features a mix of raw energy and celebratory spirit. "Raw" is a dynamic collection of tracks that highlight Funk Unit’s unique blend of funk, jazz, and soul. This fresh track is for all you trombone-fans out there!

6 p.m. - Luke Winslow-King - Peaches

New Orleans-based, bluesey guitarist and vocalist Luke Winslow King has a new album in the works titled "Flash-A-Magic". His work is an eclectic mix that combines Mississippi delta blues, folk music, traditional jazz, and roots rock & roll. Peaches are often a theme of southern music....here's King's take on the theme.

7 p.m. - Fruition - Saturday Night

The Portland, Oregon-bred bluegrass + folk band Fruition started out busking on sidewalks, and went from those humble beginnings all the way to Bonnaroo and opening for bands like Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. This is their most recent single, which will appear on the new album "How To Make Mistakes", which comes out in August. It's a quieter version of Saturday night plans.

8 p.m. - Jade Bird - C.O.M.P.L.E.X

Jade Bird is an English singer, songwriter and musician. This track is from her latest EP "Burn The Hard Drive" , a short but powerful collection of songs that paint the various stages of grief at the end of a relationship