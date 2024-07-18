Fresh Tracks Friday | July 19, 2024

9 a.m. - Sheppard - Got To Be Love

Australian siblings, George, Amy, and Emma Sheppard relocated from Brisbane, Australia to Nashville in 2023 driven by the ambition to connect and engage more deeply with their US and Canadian fans. Considered one of Brisbane Australia's most successful bands of all time, they are coming to Salt Lake for a show at Kilby Court on August 22nd. Their new album Zora is non-stop with great tracks that we'll be sampling over the coming weeks. See what you think of this one!

10 a.m. - BYRNE - Ladybug

Continuing with more feel good fresh tracks for the dog days of summer, here's a light one from Brooklyn-based recording artist BYRNE, whose solo project blends elements of pop, alternative, and folk with feel good vibes. His music represents good energy, that radiates out to the community.

11 a.m. - Bailen - You Would Never Know

This is our second fresh track this morning by a trio of siblings - this one is by BAILEN, siblings raised and rooted in New York City by classically trained musician parents and their wide-ranging, eclectic record collection. This is off their 2024 "Tired Hearts (Deluxe)" album.

1 p.m. - Tyrone Wells - Good Love

It's time for your mid-day, energetic pick me up with this fresh track from Tyrone Wells. Singer, songwriter Tyrone Wells says he's written over 1,000 songs, with the goals of being honest and of writing something you and he will like. This is from his recently released "Alive" EP.

2 p.m. - Mihali - Wise Man

Mihali is a Vermont-based solo singer, songwriter, guitarist, artist, and co-founder of the band Twiddle. His music and lyrics encourage the listener to live in the present moment and savor life's experiences

3 p.m. - Futurebirds - Burnout

Futurebirds are a 7-piece, band-of-brothers from Athens, Georgia. They've been together 15 years and are considered "road-warriors" for their heavy touring schedule. Their new EP is titled "Easy Company". Here's a new track from the EP!

4 p.m. - Bywater Call - Everybody Knows

Bywater Call is a powerhouse seven-piece Southern soul, roots rock band from Toronto, Canada. The band’s music is an exploration of life’s highs and lows, expressed through a tight rhythm section and soaring vocals.

5 p.m. - Abby Posner - Get Loud - Acoustic

Abby Posner is the Winner of the 28th Annual USA Songwriting Competition in 2023. among other songwriting competition awards. But she is best known for her ability to play nearly any instrument, twisting genres, and pushing the boundaries of folk, roots, electronic, and pop music. This is a newly released acoustic version of her song that won the Grand prize in the American songwriting contest.

6 p.m. - The Harpoonist - Show me the Green

The Harpoonist is a bluesman from Vancouver Canada. He is usually teamed up with a musical partner known as The Axe Murderer, but on this track he collabs with Big Sugar.

7 p.m. - Six Foot Blonde - Landgirl

This six-piece band started in the dorms in Bloomington, Indiana. They bill themselves as a retro-pop-indie-soul band with a fresh sound.

8 p.m. - Chase Walker Band - Move Ya

Musician Chase Walker says he's "come to bring back the raw, spiritual, human element to the heart of Americana music, and to put a little soul back in our Rock'n'roll." Let's hear how that sounds in new track from him.