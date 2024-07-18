Fresh Tracks Friday | July 19, 2024
9 a.m. - Sheppard - Got To Be Love
Australian siblings, George, Amy, and Emma Sheppard relocated from Brisbane, Australia to Nashville in 2023 driven by the ambition to connect and engage more deeply with their US and Canadian fans. Considered one of Brisbane Australia's most successful bands of all time, they are coming to Salt Lake for a show at Kilby Court on August 22nd. Their new album Zora is non-stop with great tracks that we'll be sampling over the coming weeks. See what you think of this one!
10 a.m. - BYRNE - Ladybug
Continuing with more feel good fresh tracks for the dog days of summer, here's a light one from Brooklyn-based recording artist BYRNE, whose solo project blends elements of pop, alternative, and folk with feel good vibes. His music represents good energy, that radiates out to the community.
11 a.m. - Bailen - You Would Never Know
This is our second fresh track this morning by a trio of siblings - this one is by BAILEN, siblings raised and rooted in New York City by classically trained musician parents and their wide-ranging, eclectic record collection. This is off their 2024 "Tired Hearts (Deluxe)" album.
1 p.m. - Tyrone Wells - Good Love
It's time for your mid-day, energetic pick me up with this fresh track from Tyrone Wells. Singer, songwriter Tyrone Wells says he's written over 1,000 songs, with the goals of being honest and of writing something you and he will like. This is from his recently released "Alive" EP.
2 p.m. - Mihali - Wise Man
Mihali is a Vermont-based solo singer, songwriter, guitarist, artist, and co-founder of the band Twiddle. His music and lyrics encourage the listener to live in the present moment and savor life's experiences
3 p.m. - Futurebirds - Burnout
Futurebirds are a 7-piece, band-of-brothers from Athens, Georgia. They've been together 15 years and are considered "road-warriors" for their heavy touring schedule. Their new EP is titled "Easy Company". Here's a new track from the EP!
4 p.m. - Bywater Call - Everybody Knows
Bywater Call is a powerhouse seven-piece Southern soul, roots rock band from Toronto, Canada. The band’s music is an exploration of life’s highs and lows, expressed through a tight rhythm section and soaring vocals.
5 p.m. - Abby Posner - Get Loud - Acoustic
Abby Posner is the Winner of the 28th Annual USA Songwriting Competition in 2023. among other songwriting competition awards. But she is best known for her ability to play nearly any instrument, twisting genres, and pushing the boundaries of folk, roots, electronic, and pop music. This is a newly released acoustic version of her song that won the Grand prize in the American songwriting contest.
6 p.m. - The Harpoonist - Show me the Green
The Harpoonist is a bluesman from Vancouver Canada. He is usually teamed up with a musical partner known as The Axe Murderer, but on this track he collabs with Big Sugar.
7 p.m. - Six Foot Blonde - Landgirl
This six-piece band started in the dorms in Bloomington, Indiana. They bill themselves as a retro-pop-indie-soul band with a fresh sound.
8 p.m. - Chase Walker Band - Move Ya
Musician Chase Walker says he's "come to bring back the raw, spiritual, human element to the heart of Americana music, and to put a little soul back in our Rock'n'roll." Let's hear how that sounds in new track from him.
9 p.m. - Kendall Street Company - "Catz In Zeh House"
It's 9pm on your Friday night - It's time to get a little weird with this one, "the fiercest new collab between KENDALL STREET COMPANY and SAUERKRÄUT." The bands advise you to "Prepare to day rave from dawn till dusk" with this one.