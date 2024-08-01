Fresh Tracks Friday | August 2, 2024

9 a.m. - MonoNeon - Full Circle (feat. Mavis Staples)

Dwayne Thomas Jr., professionally known as MonoNeon, is a 33-year old bassist, experimental musician, singer and songwriter. He is a right-handed player, but plays left-handed upside down on a right-handed bass, which allows him to bend the strings more. This new track with the legendary Mavis Staples appears on his brand new album "Quilted Stereo."

10 a.m. - Moon Taxi - Barefoot on the Dancefloor

Moon Taxi is a five-piece, indie/alternative band formed in Nashville, TN. This fresh track sounds like an homage to the type of fan who gets lost in her favorite band's music…dancing barefoot on the dancefloor.

11 a.m. - Will Evans - Artifacts

Will Evans is a Rhode Island-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who employs quotable folk-inspired lyrics, breezy grooves, and roots energy. He's been known to add a didgeridoo, a handpan, or percussive beatboxing to his live sound.

1 p.m. - Jack Johnson & Stick Figure - Home

The song "Home" by Jack Johnson features American Reggae and Dub band Stick Figure. 100% of the proceeds from this new collaboration between them will benefit Jack Johnson's Kokua Hawaii Foundation, a non-profit that supports environmental education in schools and communities in Hawaii.

2 p.m. - American Authors & ROZES - Something Amazing

American Authors are a New York-based pop-rock band who met as students at Boston's Berklee College of Music. Like many musicians who attend Berklee College of Music in Boston, they formed their band and then dropped out of school to pursue their musical careers. This track features the band Rozes.

3 p.m. - Joy Oladokun - Drugs

Oladokun's music spans the genres of folk, R&B, rock, and pop and is influenced by her identity as a queer woman of color. She has released four studio albums, and now this brand new single.

4 p.m. - Widespread Panic - Blue Carousel

Over their three decades together, the band Widespread Panic has become one of the most successful touring acts in the world. The band is originally from Athens, Georgia, a location that heavily influenced their sound with Southern rock, blues-rock, progressive rock, funk and hard rock. "Blue Carousel" is their most recent single.

5 p.m. - The Elovaters - Sky High (feat. Jared Watson)

The Elovaters is an American Reggae Rock band formed in 2014 in Marshfield, Massachusetts. This brand new track by them features Jared Watson of Dirty Heads. The Elovaters are performing at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City with Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid, and Common Kings on August 15th.

6 p.m. - The Main Squeeze - Smoke

The Main Squeeze has been weaving rock, funk, blues, and R&B into their modern song stylings since the band's formation at Indiana University in 2010. This track came out last week.

7 p.m. - Ethan Tasch - Shell

Ethan Tasch is a 26-year-old indie folk artist. If you enjoy this brand new track from him, you may want to see him live in Salt lake City on October 5th at The Commonwealth Room.

8 p.m. - Caleb Caudle - Knee Deep Blues

Caleb Caudle is an American singer-songwriter from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His forthcoming album is "Sweet Critters." This single will be on that album.