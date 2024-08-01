Fresh Tracks Friday | August 2, 2024
Kickstart the Arts Fest weekend with a soundtrack of new music from headliners like Jack Johnson, Joy Oladokun, and American Authors among many others. Discover your new favorite artists and the freshest tracks right here on KPCW!
9 a.m. - MonoNeon - Full Circle (feat. Mavis Staples)
Dwayne Thomas Jr., professionally known as MonoNeon, is a 33-year old bassist, experimental musician, singer and songwriter. He is a right-handed player, but plays left-handed upside down on a right-handed bass, which allows him to bend the strings more. This new track with the legendary Mavis Staples appears on his brand new album "Quilted Stereo."
10 a.m. - Moon Taxi - Barefoot on the Dancefloor
Moon Taxi is a five-piece, indie/alternative band formed in Nashville, TN. This fresh track sounds like an homage to the type of fan who gets lost in her favorite band's music…dancing barefoot on the dancefloor.
11 a.m. - Will Evans - Artifacts
Will Evans is a Rhode Island-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who employs quotable folk-inspired lyrics, breezy grooves, and roots energy. He's been known to add a didgeridoo, a handpan, or percussive beatboxing to his live sound.
1 p.m. - Jack Johnson & Stick Figure - Home
The song "Home" by Jack Johnson features American Reggae and Dub band Stick Figure. 100% of the proceeds from this new collaboration between them will benefit Jack Johnson's Kokua Hawaii Foundation, a non-profit that supports environmental education in schools and communities in Hawaii.
2 p.m. - American Authors & ROZES - Something Amazing
American Authors are a New York-based pop-rock band who met as students at Boston's Berklee College of Music. Like many musicians who attend Berklee College of Music in Boston, they formed their band and then dropped out of school to pursue their musical careers. This track features the band Rozes.
3 p.m. - Joy Oladokun - Drugs
Oladokun's music spans the genres of folk, R&B, rock, and pop and is influenced by her identity as a queer woman of color. She has released four studio albums, and now this brand new single.
4 p.m. - Widespread Panic - Blue Carousel
Over their three decades together, the band Widespread Panic has become one of the most successful touring acts in the world. The band is originally from Athens, Georgia, a location that heavily influenced their sound with Southern rock, blues-rock, progressive rock, funk and hard rock. "Blue Carousel" is their most recent single.
5 p.m. - The Elovaters - Sky High (feat. Jared Watson)
The Elovaters is an American Reggae Rock band formed in 2014 in Marshfield, Massachusetts. This brand new track by them features Jared Watson of Dirty Heads. The Elovaters are performing at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City with Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid, and Common Kings on August 15th.
6 p.m. - The Main Squeeze - Smoke
The Main Squeeze has been weaving rock, funk, blues, and R&B into their modern song stylings since the band's formation at Indiana University in 2010. This track came out last week.
7 p.m. - Ethan Tasch - Shell
Ethan Tasch is a 26-year-old indie folk artist. If you enjoy this brand new track from him, you may want to see him live in Salt lake City on October 5th at The Commonwealth Room.
8 p.m. - Caleb Caudle - Knee Deep Blues
Caleb Caudle is an American singer-songwriter from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His forthcoming album is "Sweet Critters." This single will be on that album.
9 p.m. - Ashes To Amber - MR. ROMEO
With an instantly recognizable songwriting and production style, on top of a laid-back humorous persona, Kane Acosta (professionally known as Ashes to Amber) is on the rise to dominating the indie music scene. This latest release, "MR. ROMEO," will be on their next album.