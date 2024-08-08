Fresh Tracks Friday | August 9, 2024

9 a.m. - Ryan Innes & Seibold - Hooked On You

Ryan Innes attended the media music program at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah and performed in a vocal group while there. Nowadays, you can often find him performing locally at The Montage Deer Valley or at The Pendry hotel. But he won't be kept a local secret for long with bombastic and heartfelt songs like this new one, "Hooked On You."

10 a.m. - Jefferson Clay - Fringes

Jefferson Clay's online bio reads (in part),"listening to his music may cause sudden joyful outbursts." And "Side Effects may include heartache, loss of ego, incessant humming, and a quest for deeper understanding."

11 a.m. - The Heavy Heavy - Because You're Mine

The Heavy Heavy are a 5 piece retro- inspired rock band, "making the music the sixties forgot." After their 2023 debut EP, they were compared to Jefferson Airplane and The Mommas and The Poppas. They have a new album in the works that leans away from the Laurel Canyon-esque, folk-rock sound and fully embraces their British roots as you'll hear on this new track.

1 p.m. - Brett Dennen - Another Day in Babylon

Brett Dennen describes himself as a songwriter, performer, watercolor artist, environmental conservationist and outdoorsman. Add to this list: skier, surfer, father, traveler, storyteller. This is his latest musical release, "Another Day in Babylon."

2 p.m. - Analog Dog & Con Brio - Skin on Skin

Analog Dog is a psychedelic, genre-fluid musical band from San Francisco, CA. They play 60's and 70's style rock, modern indie pop, deep synth soundscapes, and jazz fusions. This latest track is a cover of Frank Moody's 2020 song, which Analog Dog recorded in collaboration with another SF band, Con Brio.

3 p.m. - Ruthie Foster - That's All Right

Ruthie Foster is working on her new album "Mileage," putting out a few advance singles, like this one, a cover of Elvis Presley's first big hit, "That's All Right Momma." The origins of the song go back further than Elvis. The song was originally written and performed by Arthur Crudup in 1946.

4 p.m. - Ray LaMontagne - I Wouldn't Change a Thing

Nashua, New Hampshire's Ray LaMontagne is described as hosting a voice huskier than Van Morrisson with the addition of a sandpaper grit, but in a similar style. He grew up in a poor family of six, moving from one location to another as needed, in an itinerant lifestyle not of his choosing. He has a new album in the works titled "Long Way Home." It remains to see just what that means to him.

5 p.m. - The Motet - Thinkin Too Much

The Motet are a funky six-piece group from Denver. They've been together over two decades, sometimes as all instrumental, other times adding a vocalist. On this new track, they are fronted by Sarah Clarke, recently of the band Dirty Revival.

6 p.m. - Jackson Browne - In The Shape Of A Heart

Jackson Browne's new album is "The Road East - Live in Japan", 10 tracks from his Japanese tour selected and mastered by Jackson himself. We have to believe he'd consider these tracks some of his best and to be mastered to his fullest creative satisfaction. So we may know the song, but have we known it like this?

7 p.m. - GoldFord - Colors

Jeffrey Goldford is known simply as GoldFord in music spheres. He posted on Instagram that this new track, "Colors," is "a song written about the gifts that come when we allow ourselves to feel all the way." Adding that "...in the extremes is where we find ourselves again." See what you find in this new track of his.

8 p.m. - Saint Motel - Stay Golden

Saint Motel is an American indie pop band from Los Angeles, whose music has been described as everything from dream pop to progressive indie. About this new track, frontman AJ Jackson shares, “It’s a delicate dance of keeping the light alive while carrying the weight of your own dark shadows.”